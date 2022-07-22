‘An exam will never define who they are’: PM Modi praises, consoles and inspires CBSE students





With the 12th CBSE Result 2022 declared today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate, console and inspire CBSE students in a series of tweets.

With the 12th CBSE Result 2022 declared today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate, console and inspire CBSE students in a series of tweets. (Photo: PTI) As the CBSE 2022 results were announced today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the students in a series of tweets and also console them in case they did not perform well. The Central Board for Secondary Education released the CBSE 12th result 2022 on July 22 morning at 9 a.m. while the CBSE 10e the 2022 result was announced at 2 p.m. Students will be able to check CBSE Term 2 2022 result for both classes from Digilocker app and website and official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. INSPIRING MESSAGE BY PM MODI The Prime Minister praised class 12 students for their preparation for board exams even during Covid-19 and assured the exam warriors of the countless opportunities that awaited them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged students to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. It’s something many parents still don’t tell their kids amid the frantic race for high-paying jobs around the world. Perhaps the most inspiring part of his message was that he reminded students that an exam could never define them. CBSE 2022 RESULTS LIVE UPDATES PM NARENDRA MODI TWEETS FOR CBSE STUDENTS Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The courage and dedication of these young people is commendable. They prepared for these exams at a time when mankind faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022 There are countless opportunities awaiting our young Exam Warriors, who have passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue topics they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future projects. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022 This year, as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Habs or display it at home between August 13 and 15. This move will deepen our connection to the national flag. https://t.co/w36PqW4YV3 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022 — ENDS —

