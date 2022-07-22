A House panel showed Trump conspired to seize the election, but was it illegal? | January 6 hearings





In its historic summer of hearings, the House Select Committee investigating the deadly insurgency on the US Capitol has sought to show that Donald Trump was at the center of a multi-layered plot to seize of a second term, accusing him of having summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack.

In a dramatic cornerstone on Thursday, the panel argued that Trump betrayed his oath of office and failed in his duty when he refused to act for 187 minutes on Jan. 6 as rioters carrying poles, bear bombs and campaign banners, led a bloody assault on the United States Capitol.

The prime-time presentation recounted in harrowing, minute-by-minute detail the Capitol siege, while simultaneously showing the actions Trump did but most importantly did not take during those excruciating hours when lives and our democracy were in play.

The panel featured chilling video and sound of violence on Capitol Hill as Trump loyalists in bulletproof vests battled law enforcement in their quest to keep him in power. As the crowd encroached, members of then-Secret Service Mike Pence called that day to say goodbye to loved ones, the panel revealed in a heartbreaking revelation.

Amid the chaos, Trump was idle in the White House, watching it all unfold on a television tuned to Fox News. From a small dining room near the Oval Office, he resisted calls from his closest aides, congressional Republicans and even his own children to step in and end the violence, only changing his mind and consenting, said the committee, after being clear the coup had failed. Even 24 hours later, according to never-before-seen excerpts from a taped address, Trump refused to say the election was over.

Trump’s abdication of leadership on January 6 was a stain on our history and a disgrace to all who sacrificed and died in the service of our democracy, the panel argued forcefully.

But were his actions illegal? This is a question at the heart of the committees’ year-long investigation.

Over the course of eight public hearings, the panel sought to lay out the case that Trump orchestrated a multi-layered conspiracy to grab another term despite being told repeatedly and unequivocally that his myth of a stolen election was baseless.

The biggest moments from the January 6 hearings video

After screening hundreds of thousands of documents and hundreds of interviews, the committee showed that Trump, having been turned down by courts at all levels, had become increasingly desperate in his attempt to overturn the results of an election that his own Attorney General deemed free and fair. .

He documented Trump’s pressure campaign against state and local officials in areas won by Biden, pushing them to nullify their electoral votes. He detailed his efforts to rely on Justice Department officials to support his project. And it showed how, as the day approached when Congress was to count the electoral votes, Trump began publicly and privately pushing his vice president to dismiss or delay proceedings, an unprecedented act that a witness told the panel in June would have been tantamount to a revolution in a constitutional crisis.

Taken together, the panel has sought to offer a full public account of the events of January 6 for the American people and for the historical record.

His work, however, is not finished. The commission continues to receive new information and said Thursday it would resume public hearings in September.

But already, the committee has presented evidence that lawmakers and their aides have suggested could be used as the basis for bringing a criminal case against the former president. Among the possible charges that have been discussed are conspiracy to defraud the American people and obstruction of congressional due process. The committee also raised the possibility of witness tampering, announcing at its last hearing that Trump had tried to contact a witness cooperating with his investigation.

The facts are clear and unambiguous, Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chairman of the committee, said Thursday.

The Justice Department is conducting a separate investigation into the January 6 events that resulted in hundreds of arrests, including rare charges of seditious conspiracy against the leaders of far-right violent extremist groups involved in the breach of the Capitol.

No one is above the law in this country, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday. I can’t say it more clearly than that.

Trump dismissed the panels’ investigation as politically motivated and a witch hunt. He remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party and an undisputed favorite to win the nomination in 2024.

But there are nonetheless signs that the work of the committees is having an impact. Half of Americans say Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the attack, and nearly 6 in 10 say the former president bears a great deal of responsibility for the violence carried out in his name .

Shaping the public narrative of Jan. 6 and Trump was another major focus of the hearing, particularly as he contemplates a fourth run for the White House.

Every American must consider this: Can a president who is willing to make the choices made by Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 violence ever again be entrusted with any position of authority in our great nation? said Vice President Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming.

Perhaps his most pressing job was to show Americans that the forces Donald Trump unleashed that day have not gone away, as Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, said on Thursday. Militant and intolerant ideologies. The militias. Alienation and disaffection. Bizarre fantasies and misinformation. They are all still outside, ready to go.

Millions of voters still believe in the conspiracy that Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election. It galvanized a new wave of Republican candidates, who openly embraced the lie that the 2020 election was illegitimate. Many are now their party’s nominees for critical posts such as governor and secretary of state.

Trump was impeached for actions on Jan. 6, but the Senate acquitted. Cheney said Thursday that much more is known about his tangled and brazen plot, and suggested there might have been enough support to convict him in the Senate if that vote had taken place today. But the opportunity for political responsibility is no longer available. Trump is not in power, yet.

That’s why many, including some committee members, believe Trump must face legal consequences for his actions.

If there is no accountability for Jan. 6, for every part of this plan, I fear we will not overcome the continued threat to our democracy, Thompson warned. There must be serious consequences for those responsible.

