What does China say about Jokowi’s meeting with Xi Jinping on July 26?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 26, 2022. The visit will focus on strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of trade and investment. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin confirmed the meeting. Later, Xi will meet with Jokowi and Premier Li Keqiang. “They will have an in-depth exchange of views focusing on bilateral relations and major regional and international issues,” Wang said at a regular press conference, citing media reports. China Central Television (CCTV)Friday (7/22/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “President Joko Widodo is the first foreign head of state to visit China since the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and China will be the first leg of his first trip to East Asia since the onset of Covid. -19. This fully demonstrates the importance both countries attach to bilateral relations,” he added. . Wang said China and Indonesia are major developing countries with broad common interests. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two presidents, Wang said the two countries have set a direction to jointly build the China-Indonesia community through bilateral cooperation. “Bilateral cooperation covers politics, economy, culture and maritime affairs. We hope that through President Joko Widodo’s visit, the two sides will further deepen strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation,” he said. he declares. China, Wang said, also greatly appreciates and supports Indonesia’s constructive role in chairing the G20 this year. RI will host the group summit in November. “President Joko Widodo will communicate directly with Chinese leaders regarding the G20 summit to discuss ways to address pressing global challenges, show solidarity and coordination among major developing countries, channel more positive energy for the post-Covid global economic development and to make more and more new contributions to promote equality and justice in the world,” Wang said. As known, China is Indonesia’s largest trading partner, with a total trade value of US$110 billion in 2021. Regarding investment, Beijing is the third largest investor with an investment value total of approximately US$3.2 billion in 2021. In addition to China, Jokowi is also due to travel to Japan and South Korea (South Korea). He will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Seok Yeol on July 27-28, 2022. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article November 2022, RI and China test the fast train



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20220722152936-4-357802/apa-kata-china-soal-jokowi-ketemu-xi-jinping-26-juli The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos