Pakistan by-elections give Imran Khan hope of returning to power – Middle East Monitor





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party won a landslide victory in local by-elections in Punjab, the country’s largest and most populous province, winning 15 of the 20 available seats.

The result was a blow to the ruling coalition of current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who was the opposition leader that ousted Khan in a no-confidence vote in April.

Prior to the by-elections, Punjab was a stronghold of support for Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League. The current chief minister of Punjab, who will be replaced today by a member of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, is Hamza Shahbaz, Sharif’s son.

Analysts believe that the result of the by-elections is predictable due to the ongoing crises in the country, which began with the deterioration of the economic situation, the rise in fuel prices and the removal of subsidies and ended with the external interference in the internal affairs of the country. .

From the start, when a number of Khan’s allies in parliament switched loyalties and supported the opposition, Khan appeared stable and strong. As usual, he spoke candidly about a US-led plot against his government that began immediately after he refused to boycott Russia over its war in Ukraine and met with its President, Vladimir Putin.

For Khan, surrender was not on the agenda. It was very clear in the battle he fought before his ousting. When the opposition – supported by the army – became the majority, it decided to remove him from power. As a precautionary measure, Khan dissolved parliament and called for a snap election, but the Constitutional Court ruled that parliament could hold sessions and he ousted him in a vote of no confidence.

Since the country’s independence in 1947, none of its prime ministers has completed a five-year term. “I will strive to the end,” Khan said after his government was ousted.

Pakistani political analyst Hozaifa Farid said Khan’s surrender is not easy for a number of reasons, including his popularity as a hero of cricket, the country’s most popular game. He added that the rise in popularity of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which has emerged as resistant to outside interference, is also a factor.

Recent price hikes, the removal of commodity subsidies and rising inflation and unemployment rates have all benefited Khan’s party, Farid said.

After the publication of the “threatening letter” sent by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu to Khan through Pakistani Ambassador to America Asad Majeed, warning that Pakistan would suffer “serious consequences” if Khan remained in office, Khan became a national hero.

He was seen by Pakistanis as a protector of national independence and a hero who aims to end external domination over the country.

Ahmed Hafez, another Pakistani political analyst, said Khan’s party lost its majority in parliament following the move of several former allies to the opposition camp after the government reactivated anti-corruption mechanisms in politics and imprisoned several politicians.

However, it increased voter support for Khan, as he was seen as brave enough to open “dangerous” files and send corrupt, military-backed politicians to jail, Hafez said.

Hafez said the hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis, who took part in arbitrary protests after Khan’s ousting, showed that the country was once again backing him. “There was no direction for the protests,” he said. “It means the protesters have recognized for themselves who Imran Khan is and what he means to the country.”

After the results of the Punjab by-election, Khan reiterated his position that early elections should be held to let the people choose their representatives. “We won as people came out to vote like never before,” Khan said after the win.

“The only way forward from here is to hold fair and free elections under the leadership of a credible ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan). Any other way will only lead to greater political uncertainty and more economic chaos,” he said.

Khan made no secret of his fears that there could be attempts to remove him from the premiership and spoke of attempts to help others oppose his party. “I’m disappointed with the chief electoral commissioner,” he said. “How could he let all this happen? He is not competent to lead the ECP and is biased towards a political party.

Pakistan’s next general election is due to be held in October 2023, but Khan has called for earlier elections to halt economic deterioration. If free and fair elections are held, we cannot rule out the possibility that Khan will be re-elected, but will that leave him once again fighting to become Pakistan’s first prime minister to complete a full five-year term?

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.

