Donald Trump was glued to Fox News as the Jan. 6 riot unfolded, committee says





Donald Trump ignored repeated pleas from his family and closest advisers to end the Jan. 6 riots and instead spent hours watching the violence unfold on Fox News, a congressional committee heard.

In the latest session of a summer of hearings, the panel investigating the insurgency used a prime-time broadcast on Thursday night to detail how the former president refused to issue a statement calling out a crowd of his supporters. to withdraw.

Liz Cheney, the committee’s Republican vice chair, has sent a clear signal to American voters that Trump’s actions during the siege should disqualify him from running for president again in 2024.

Donald Trump made a deliberate choice to violate his oath of office, to ignore ongoing violence against law enforcement, to threaten our constitutional order, she said.

Describing the actions of former presidents as indefensible, Cheney added: Every American must consider this: can he [he]…have we been given a position of authority again in our great nation?

The panel detailed how the former president refused to make a statement calling on the crowd to stand down. Instead, Trump watched the events on TV and phoned senators who were supposed to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Trump officials received messages from the Capitol warning that Mike Pence was in such danger that members of the vice presidents’ former security service feared for their lives, the committee heard.

The crowded congressional meeting room heard live testimony from two White House aides present that day: Matt Pottinger, who worked as a deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, a former press secretary.

The panel also released video evidence from several people working in the White House on Jan. 6, all of whom said the president failed to call for stronger law enforcement as crowds stormed Congress. .

Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed his concern to the committee in recorded testimony. He said: You are the Commander-in-Chief and there is an attack on the United States Capitol. And there is nothing? No call? Zero?

The committee heard that Trump expressed sympathy for his supporters, even as they chanted, Hang Mike Pence.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a White House aide at the time, recounted a conversation between Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, and Pat Cipollone, the White House attorney. Mark replied something like, you heard, Pat, he thinks Mike deserves it, he doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.

Several witnesses expressed concern over a tweet sent by Trump at 2:24 p.m. when White House officials believed Pence’s life was in danger: Mike Pence didn’t have the guts to do what would have had to be done to protect our country and our Constitution.

Hutchinson said she was disgusted by the tweet, while Pottinger said he decided at that point to quit. Matthews described Trump’s actions as indefensible.

Trump’s entourage continued to push him to recall his supporters, including Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives.

Text messages showed Donald Trump Jr, the former president’s son, telling Meadows he must condemn [sic] this shit. As quickly as possible.

Trump finally released a video shortly after 4 p.m. telling the rioters to go home, adding: We love you, you are very special.

The committee released never-before-seen footage of a furious Trump filming a Jan. 7 speech condemning the violence. He interrupted the recording several times because he did not want to say that his supporters had broken the law or that he had lost the election to Joe Biden.

I don’t mean the election is over, Trump said at the time. Later, he hit the desk in frustration.

The hearings revealed how Trump was told by many of his closest advisers that he had lost the election, but continued to pressure the Justice Department and individual states to stop processing the results .

When he failed, he encouraged his supporters to demonstrate in Washington, D.C., on January 6, when Congress officially certified the result.

The hearings have hurt former presidents’ approval ratings and boosted prospects for those who could challenge him for the Republican nomination in 2024.

There are gaps in the evidence from the committees regarding what happened on January 6 due to missing text messages sent by Secret Service agents.

The service deleted those messages just weeks after the riot due to what it said was a system migration process. Only one text was retrieved and shared with the committee, aides said.

Cheney released a joint statement Wednesday with Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the committee, urging the Secret Service to recover lost data and warning laws may have been broken.

Elaine Luria, a Democratic member of the committee, said Thursday that the panel expects members of the Secret Service to testify in the coming weeks. Further hearings are expected to take place in September.

