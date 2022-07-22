Donald Trump Outtakes refusing to say the election is over: full transcript





The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack showed how Donald Trump still couldn’t bring himself to say he lost the 2020 election following the riot on Capitol Hill.

During Thursday’s eighth live panel hearing, excerpts were played from a taped speech Trump recorded on Jan. 7, 2021, a day after his supporters took part in the insurgency.

The key moment in the clip shows Trump saying he doesn’t want to read a line from the teleprompter that “the election is now over”, despite it being two months since Joe Biden was rightfully declared the winner.

The edited footage also shows Trump grappling with other parts of the speech, with Ivanka Trump, his eldest daughter and former senior adviser, heard intervening off-screen.

Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Jan. 6 committee released an excerpt on Thursday showing Trump refusing to say “the election is over” in the aftermath of the Capitol riot. Doug Mills/The New York Times-Pool/Getty Images Full transcript of Donald Trump’s shots

“I would like to start by talking about the heinous attack yesterday, and to those who broke the law, you will pay. You do not represent our movement, you do not represent our country. And if you broke the law, I can’t say that, I’m not going to—I already said you’re going to pay.

(To cut)

“The protesters who infiltrated the Capitol defied the seat of fate – it’s stained, right? See, I don’t see it very well. Alright, I’ll do this. I’ll do this. Let’s go .

(To cut)

“But this election is now over. Congress has certified the results. I don’t mean the election is over. I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over, okay ?… So let me see, go to the paragraph before.

(To cut)

“I would like to start by talking about the heinous attack yesterday. Yesterday is a harsh word for me, take the word yesterday away because it doesn’t work with a heinous attack on our country, let’s say on our country.

(To cut)

“My sole purpose was to ensure the integrity of the vote. My sole purpose was to ensure the integrity of the vote.”

A clip of Trump’s takes was posted to Twitter by user @Acyn, who frequently posts snippets of interviews and public comments from lawmakers and elected officials. The clip has since been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

Thursday’s hearing also explained how Trump took no action for more than three hours as the insurgency unfolded and instead spent the majority of his time watching the violence unfold in the dining room of the House. White.

During the time between his “fight like hell” speech at the Ellipse and telling his supporters to go home, Trump refused to listen to his advisers, including Ivanka, urging him to tell his supporters to call off the riot.

A number of testimonies also said that Trump did not call law enforcement or national security services during the Jan. 6 attack to ask for help in ending the violence.

Recorded testimony from General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, showed him criticizing the former president for his inaction on January 6.

“You’re the Commander-in-Chief, you have an assault on the United States Capitol, and there’s nothing? No call? Nothing? Zero?” Milley said.

The panel suggested Trump only decided to release a video telling his supporters to go home after he realized the insurgency had failed and his inaction amounted to a dereliction of duty and a violation of his oath. systematically.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who led Thursday’s proceedings with Rep. Elaine Luria, said: “President Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the crowd to go home. He chose not to act.”

Trump has been contacted for comment.

