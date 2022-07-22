Russia and Ukraine set to sign grain deal at Istanbul ceremony | Russo-Ukrainian War





The deal is hoped to free up grain exports from Black Sea ports, five months after the Russian invasion upended supply chains.

Hailed as a first step towards solving the global food crisis, Russian and Ukrainian officials are expected to sign an agreement in Istanbul on Friday that will free grain exports from Black Sea ports. Neighboring and warring countries are among the world’s largest food exporters, but Russia’s invasion has led to a de facto blockade of the Black Sea, causing Ukraine’s exports to drop to a sixth of their level. before the war. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov were the expected signatories, according to their governments. The signing ceremony will take place at 13:30 GMT at the sumptuous Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. In light of the deal, which was brokered by Ankara and the UN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expected the blockade of his country’s seaports to be lifted soon. The deal is valid for 120 days, which is supposed to be long enough to clear a backlog of up to 25 million tonnes of wheat and other grains stuck in Ukrainian ports. It can be automatically renewed without further negotiations. Specific details of the deal have not been made public, but it would cover Ukraine’s Black Sea ports in Odessa, the biggest hub, and two nearby locations. The blockade has worsened global supply chain disruptions and, along with Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, has fueled food price inflation since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24. Al Jazeeras Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul, said another detail concerns the inspection of ships. Russia fears weapons are being shipped to Ukraine and Ukraine worries about the safety of its grain deliveries to world markets, she said. The planned deal will also pave the way for Russian food and fertilizer products to reach world markets after Moscow struggled with exports following Western sanctions, she said. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday’s meeting in Istanbul marked the first step to solving the current food crisis. The United States welcomed the deal, but warned it would hold Russia accountable for its implementation. Hours before the agreement was signed, the Kremlin said it was very important to free grain exports. It is very important to unblock the supply of fertilizers, foodstuffs and grain on world markets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. This is a relatively small amount of Ukrainian grain, but it is still very important that this grain reaches world markets. Previously, the Kremlin had called for landmines to be cleared before the deal was struck, but officials decided it would take too long and risk more starvation in the world’s poorest countries. Western officials said the deal ensures Ukrainians pilot their own vessels along safe routes or corridors that avoid known minefields. Ukrainian vessels should take grain vessels inside and outside Ukrainian territorial waters. Both parties have pledged not to attack incoming or outgoing ships.

