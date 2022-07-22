Trump struggled to record a video condemning the rioters during footage shown during the January 6 hearing





A day after an angry mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump filmed a three-minute video in the East Room of the White House condemning violence. It took him almost an hour to record the message.

In footage released during the prime-time House Select Committee hearing on Thursday night, Trump is seen on camera Jan. 7, 2021, battling to condemn rioters for the deadly siege that occurred the day before.

Speaking from a teleprompter in the East Room, Trump is seen stopping and restarting several times, complaining to Ivanka Trump, who was off camera, that he couldn’t see some of the prepared text.

I’d like to start by discussing yesterday’s heinous attack, Trump said at one point in a video shown by the panel. Yesterday is a harsh word for me.

Just take it off, replied Ivanka Trump.

The then-president hit the podium several times out of frustration. He also refused to admit that the election was over.

Footage released by the committee on Thursday showed Trump taping a video statement at the White House on Jan. 7, 2021. (House Select Committee via AP)

This election is now over. Congress has certified the results, Trump said before stopping. I don’t mean that the elections are over. I mean Congress certified the results without saying the election is over, okay?

In the video that was released later in the day, Trump reluctantly condemned the violence, but did not say the election was over.

The hearing was mostly focused on what Trump was doing on Jan. 6, 2021, as a violent mob stormed into the Capitol building as Congress was in the process of certifying Joe Bidens’ 2020 election victory with former aides Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews providing intimate details of the 187 minutes that elapsed between his speech at the Stop the Steal rally at the Ellipse and when he finally released a video statement urging his supporters to return home.

The committee showed excerpts from that message, recorded in the Rose Garden, in which Trump told the rioters, Go home, we love you, you are very special, while repeating false claims that the election was stolen.

The presentation was the eighth in this series convened by the committee on January 6 as it continues to present evidence from its year-long investigation into the attack.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s vice chair, said more witnesses have come forward and the panel will hold further hearings beginning in September.

