Supreme Court verdict on no-confidence motion against Imran Khan – The Dispatch





Supreme Court verdict on Qasim Khan Suris’ decision on no-confidence decision highlights cracks in Pakistan’s parliament

On July 13, the Supreme Court issued a detailed judgment explaining the reasons for its decision to overturn an April 3 ruling by former National Assembly Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who rejected the no-confidence motion against Imran. Khan. The decision concluded that Suris’s decision and the subsequent actions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the then President violated the fundamental rights of opposition parties and the general public on their face.

What does the judgment say? The 87-page unanimous judgment delivered by a five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has observed that the summary rejection of the Resolution of No Confidence (RNC) by the Vice-President on 3 April 2022 on the basis of which the President, while following the advice of the Prime Minister, dissolved the NA prima facie contravened not only to the express order of Article 95 of the Constitution, but has also repudiated the rule of law which is an indispensable foundation of parliamentary democracy provided for by the Constitution. The judgment added that as a result, the decision of the vice-presidents and the actions of the Prime Minister and the President frustrated the right of opposition parties to test their voting strength in favor of the RNC and, if successful , to form the next incumbent government. of their fundamental right under Article 17, paragraph 2, of the Constitution.

He added that instead of following the constitutional path prescribed in Article 91(4) of the Constitution for the election of a new Prime Minister, the people were illegally forced into an election due to the dissolution unconstitutional prima facie of the NA at the hands of the vice-president and the prime minister. As a result, a constitutional crisis was therefore created in the country on April 3, 2022.

Judge Bandial observed that the decision of April 3 was not eligible for the protection of the internal procedures of parliament under Article 69(1) because it was not the result of a vote in the Assembly national, but rather a unilateral decision.

Further, the court observed that no submissions were made that the RNC was proposed by opposition parties or by persons in Pakistan conspiring with a foreign state; and no inquiry/inquiry has been ordered into the matter to determine the nature or extent of the involvement of anyone in Pakistan in seeking or receiving support from a foreign state to displace the RNC.

What does the decision mean for Imran Khan? Following the judgment, Imran Khan expressed his disappointment and said the Supreme Court should have probed the issue after President Arif Alvi shared it with the Chief Justice. He said, I feel deeply hurt by the remarks made by the court that there was no investigation regarding the threatening letter, adding, I produced the figure before the federal cabinet. We have the minutes of the meeting. I brought this letter to the National Security Committee meeting and even tabled it in parliament. Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry called the decision political, questioning the timing of its publication just before the Punjab by-elections. However, by the judgment, Imran Khan’s account of foreign interference was invalidated. This signifies Imran Khan’s argument that the foreign hand would cease to become a rallying point through which he can target the opposition.

What does the decision mean for the ruling coalition government? The government hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying it exposed the lies and propaganda of Imran Khan and his government. He said: “Totally shameful how Imran Khan tried to undermine the Constitution and fabricated the lie of regime change,” adding that the judgment was a must read for everyone. Similarly, Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also hailed the verdict saying it will serve as an example for the future. Furthermore, the government subsequently called for the resignation of President Alvi and PML-N Senator Dr. Afnanullah Khan submitted a resolution to the Senate, urging the government to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Alvi. Thus, for the ruling coalition, the acts of judgment ask for a means of validating their actions as well as justifying their request for a motion of no confidence against Imran Khan.

Where is the question of Article 6 in the judgment? Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel noted that the exercise of authority was a sacred trust that was violated by the President, then the Prime Minister, the then President, the then Vice President and the Minister of Justice at the time. . He said: Whether such acts attract Article 6 of the Constitution (high treason) is also left to be determined by parliamentarians to consider whether they leave the doors open to such unconstitutional acts or take appropriate measures to stop such a mess in the future.

According to Section 6 of the Constitution, any person who repeals or subverts or suspends or suspends, or attempts or conspires to repeal or subvert or suspends or suspends, the constitution by use of force or show of force or by any otherwise unconstitutional will be guilty of high treason.

According to legal experts, the events of April 3 cannot be qualified as treason because they do not amount to repeal or subversion. Experts warn that the seriousness of such an offense is belittled when used so casually. Moreover, they argue that it would be unwise for one elected government to accuse another of treason against the state, as this would set a bad precedent. Further, regarding calls for the resignation of the President, experts cite Article 248(2) of the Constitution which states that no criminal charges whatsoever may be instituted or prosecuted against the President. […] in any court during his tenure.

What does the judgment say about parliamentary procedures? Pakistan’s history is littered with instances in which the Constitution has been overturned, violated and suspended by military rulers while the judiciary steps in to take extra-constitutional action under the doctrine of necessity. The first blow to the Constitution comes from Pakistan’s parliamentary politics. Often, elected officials defy the political process leading to constitutional and political crises.

To strengthen parliament, there must be discussion on political issues and consensus building despite diverging interests. However, parliamentary debates have been replaced by heated confrontations and blame games. Thus, the Pakistani parliament has become a weak institution unable to discharge its responsibilities. The solution, however, is to let parliament reign supreme. The events that unfolded on April 3 could have been avoided if lawmakers had respected parliamentary procedures and the constitution.

