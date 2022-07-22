Modi and Kovind congratulate President-elect Murmu





Acting President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term is due to end on July 24, congratulated Murmu saying, “My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on his election as the 15th President of India.

Interior Minister Amit Shah called Murmu’s victory a “milestone” towards the empowerment of the tribal community. “Coming from a very common tribal family, NDA candidate Smt. Draupadi Murmu iAnne’s election as President of India is a moment of great pride for the whole country, I congratulate her. This victory is a milestone in the direction of the realization of the will of Antyodaya and empowerment of tribal society,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also praised Murmu, saying she had done a lot for the underprivileged sections of society. “Congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu i for having recorded an effective victory in the presidential election. She has been active in social assistance in villages, poor, underprivileged as well as in slums. Today she has risen among them to the highest constitutional position. This is proof of the strength of Indian democracy,” Singh said in a Hindi Twitter post.

Yashwant Sinha, an opposition co-candidate who lost the presidential election to Murmu, admitted defeat and congratulated her on her victory. Taking to Twitter, Sinha said, “I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Draupadi Murmu on her victory in the presidential election of 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic, she will function as the guardian of the Constitution without fear or favor.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also sent his best wishes to the newly elected Indian president. “Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu i after being elected 15th President of India,” he said in a post on Twitter.

BJP leader JP Nadda meanwhile said that Murmu’s victory proves the party’s determination to ensure the welfare of all sections of society. ” In order to Antyodayaunder the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi iwho is involved in nation building with social change, Draupadi Murmu iElevation to the highest office in the country today shows that the BJP government is determined for the welfare of every section,” he tweeted.

