The rise and fall of Boris Johnson: Whitehall versus Westminster

5 minute read

At the heart of the British government there is a paradox. Who governs and with what authority? To which the answer has always been both / and Westminster and Whitehall.

In the summer of 2022, Boris Johnson made two contradictory statements.

He claimed to have a “colossal mandate” from British voters winning 14 million votes in 2019. But he also claimed – after Tory MPs’ “vote of confidence” in June 2022 – to have a new mandate from Tory MPs. So which one was it? Voters or deputies?

These claims to the source of Johnson’s mandate reflect two contradictory, yet coexisting, views of the British Constitution: the Whitehall view and the Westminster view.

Whitehall’s view is that the UK general election is essentially a plebiscite between two (or more) vying leaders, parties and manifestos on how Britain should be governed over the next five years. If a party obtains a majority in the House of Commons, it is sovereign. He won and has the right to govern as he sees fit, with minimal checks and balances, until the next election. Accountability is primarily the business of the electorate in the next election.

Westminster’s view is that the UK is a parliamentary democracy and voters elect individual MPs for a variety of reasons – leaders, parties and manifestos being only part of the story. And MPs, once elected, represent their constituencies – including those who did not vote for them. In this view, the Parliament is sovereign, not the ministers. The latter derive their power from the House of Commons and are responsible to it.

These two approaches hardly coexist, with the Whitehall view overwhelmingly dominant, but the Westminster view constantly struggling to carve out space for itself. And left-right political alignments do not match this fault line. For example, it was the Thatcher government that massively strengthened the Select Committees in the early 1980s – a very “Westminster” reform. But it was prominent Labor figures, including the former chief whip, Hilary Armstrong, who opposed on ‘Whitehall’ grounds a later attempt by the Wright Committee to strengthen the Commons.

In this light, Boris Johnson’s main real claim to a ‘mandate’ is that of ‘Whitehall’ – based on two plebiscites: the 2016 Brexit referendum; and the 2019 general election. He said that very clearly. He returned to claims of around “14 million votes” following the disintegration of the “mandate” of his deputies in the face of mass resignations from his government. (Incidentally, he conveniently ignored the fact that 18 million voters did not support him in 2019).

Additionally, there are many other examples of how his view of the constitution is an extreme version of Whitehall’s view. His illegal prorogation of Parliament and his view that he has a ’14 million’ personal mandate, regardless of what Tory MPs think, are clear examples of this thinking. So are the multiple attacks on various attempts at constitutional and legal control of executive authority – of parliament, the courts or the civil service.

In some ways this can be seen as a continuation of a long-standing English struggle between monarchical and parliamentary authority dating back centuries and predating the Union with Scotland and later Ireland. From 1688, monarchical power was slowly transferred from the current monarch to the Prime Minister in Whitehall, while in parallel the Lords slowly gave way to the Commons as the dominant part of Westminster. But the modern vision of “Whitehall” is more a creation of the 20e century, merging the wartime rise of the central state with a theory of democracy, promoted above all by the Labor Party, which emphasized party loyalty outside parliament.

Some essentially argue that these contradictions and “grey areas” that are at the heart of the British system of government give it a unique flexibility and adaptability. These are creative tensions. This may be partially true.

Recent experience, however, suggests otherwise. When a majority in the House of Commons sought to constrain the Johnson government in 2019, to prevent what it saw as reckless decisions on Brexit, the system went into crisis. The assumption that a government would not violate long-established constitutional conventions proved inadequate. It was only the intervention of the Supreme Court, confirming an uncompromising “Westminsterian” view of the constitution, that prevented an attempted coup from “Whitehall”. There has even been talk of the government advising the monarch to veto legislation that had been passed by parliament against the will of the government. What we got was not creative tension, but destructive conflict.

No system of democratic government is perfect, and all must be adaptable. The lesson of most liberal democracies over the past 300 years is that those with a clear balance and distribution of powers tend to be more robust and democratic than those without.

The Johnson government has tried to take the Whitehall view to the extreme and undermine the brakes embodied by Westminster’s more parliamentary view of our constitution.

At worst, Johnson seemed to believe that this extreme view of his personal tenure derived from the 2016 referendum and 2019 election placed him above normal rules of accountability and even the law. It wasn’t just a personal weakness; it reflected a long-standing version of our constitution.

There are few signs that the contenders to replace him even acknowledge, let alone offer remedies, to this problem, even if their rise to power without a general election depends more on the ‘Westminster’ vision than on the ‘Whitehall’ vision. . They may not be as outrageous as Johnson, but that doesn’t guarantee that once in power they won’t be as constitutionally radical as he is. Which makes them potentially even more dangerous.

David Howarth, Professor of Law and Public Policy, University of Cambridge and former Liberal Democrat MP.

Colin Talbot, Professor of Government (Emeritus), University of Manchester and Visiting Scholar, Cambridge.

PoliticsHome Newsletters

Find out what MPs and peers are talking about. Sign up for the Chamber Morning Email for the latest news and feedback from parliamentarians, policymakers and organisations.