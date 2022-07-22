Imran Khan warns of civil unrest if Pervaiz Elahi is not elected CM of Punjab





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his accusations of bias against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and warned of civil unrest if the incumbent government tried to prevent Pervaiz Elahi from being elected chief minister of Punjab.

Addressing party workers in a televised address, he said the organizers of the Punjab by-elections, in which his party won 15 out of 20 seats, should be punished. Reiterating his accusations that the CEC Raja was biased, he said he had never seen such a dishonest electoral commissioner before.

We [PTI] continued to file rigging complaints, but the ECP ignored it, he said. We will not contest the general elections under the leadership of the incumbent chief commissioner, he asserted, adding that if the biggest political party in the country does not trust the CEC, it should rule.

The deposed Prime Minister also claimed that the ECP had opposed the adoption of electronic voting machines for the elections as it would reduce rigging. Criticizing the ECP’s decision to postpone local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad due to a forecast of torrential rains, Khan questioned why a similar request for local government elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had been turned down. . This is not entirely correct: the second phase of local body polls in the province has also been delayed.

Khan alleged the CEC was biased for ordering a re-ballot in Daska’s by-elections last year, saying it was done to ensure defeat for the PTI. It was widely acknowledged that the Daska by-election was conducted as part of a massive rigging by the PTI government then in power.

Civil unrest

If the mandate of the people is stolen from the Punjab Assembly tomorrow in the election of the Chief Minister, then I warn that the country would be heading towards a situation like Sri Lanka and after that, whatever happens, this would not be my responsibility, warned Khan, threatening uneasy civilians if Pervaiz Elahi was not elected chief minister. They [public] will not sit in silence, he added.

The ousted prime minister also warned that after the PTI came to power in Punjab, he would punish anyone who harmed the workers, supporters and leaders of the PTI. Likewise, he accused the leaders of the main parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PPP Asif Ali Zardari, Jews Maulana Fazlur Rehman; and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifof trying to buy the votes of PTI MPs.

The problems of foreign financing

Reacting to the PTI chairmen’s speech, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb accused him of targeting the CEC to secure a favorable verdict in the long-pending foreign funding case. Imran Khan expresses his anger against the CEC, she said in a statement. However, Sikandar Sultan is not like former NAB chairman Javed Iqbal who would be threatened and blackmailed, she said, adding that Khans’ allegations of horse trading in the Assembly of Punjab called him a liar, a hypocrite and a thief.

Imran used the money to steal votes in the 2018 elections and later in the Senate, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Daska elections in Punjab, she said. , adding that Khan’s political activity was to buy loyalties.

The minister also claimed that Khan’s threats of a public backlash indicated he wanted a civil war in the country.

