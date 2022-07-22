When Jokowi orders that the processing of the case of the death of Brigadier J be opened as is…

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo responds again to the treatment of death cases Brigadier J.a policeman who is believed to have died at the residence of the head of the profession and security division (Kadiv Propam) of the inactive police headquarters Ferdy Sambo, in Duren Tiga, South Jakarta.

This time, the President conveyed three points of guidance regarding the handling of the case.

In general, the Head of State hopes that the handling of cases relating to the names of police officers will not create prejudice in public opinion.

The first two points transmitted Jokowi namely the issue of opening the file in a transparent and thorough manner.

“I said, investigate thoroughly. Open it as it is. Don’t hide anything. It’s already transparent,” Jokowi told the Rinca Island tourist object, as reported by the Secretariat. Presidential YouTube, Thursday (7/21/2022).

According to Jokowi, these two points are important so that the public does not hesitate to respond to this case.

Jokowi believed that dealing with cases in an open and thorough manner is also the answer to maintaining public trust in the Polri institution.

Therefore, the third point he highlighted was the issue of maintaining trust in the Polri institution.

“It is important that the public have no doubts about the events that happened. This must be maintained, public confidence in the police must be maintained,” Jokowi said.

The three directives are for the second time from the Head of State.