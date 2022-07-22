Connect with us

Politics

Xi Jinping wishes Biden a ‘speedy recovery’ – Last Hour

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

 


(ANSA) – BEIJING, JULY 22 – Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of “speedy recovery” wishes to his American counterpart Joe Biden, who tested positive for Covid.

“I would like to express my deepest solidarity with him and wish him a speedy recovery,” Xi Jinping wrote in his message, as reported by the Chinese News Agency. This is the first public contact between the two leaders since the virtual summit four months ago.

China and the United States disagree on many issues: the position towards Russia in the context of the war in Ukraine, in Taiwan, trade, technology and the fate of the Uyghurs. Xi Jinping and Joe Biden spoke on March 18 via videoconference. The American president has warned his Chinese counterpart against supporting Moscow in the invasion of Ukraine. The two have known each other personally for more than a decade, when they were both vice presidents of their respective countries. Earlier this week, Joe Biden assured that he would meet with Xi Jinping “in the next 10 days”, in the context of rising Sino-American tensions recently around Taiwan.

Beijing is also in revolt against the planned visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives. He would be the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in decades. (MANIPULATE).

COPYRIGHT RESERVED © Copyright ANSA