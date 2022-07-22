Final January 6 summer hearing turns Trump’s tweets and videos against him





The Jan. 6 committee, through testimony from senior White House officials and Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, showed how the former president watched in real time as a violent mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol but resisted calls to action.

Why it matters: Without major revelations from past hearings, Thursday’s primetime presentation, the last of the summer, was meant to convey how appalled Trump’s top officials, congressmen and allies were by Trump’s inaction on January 6, and the former president’s brazen decision to let the insurgency play out for hours.

The committee aimed to put all of its eight hearings into context: that Trump and his team knew the election hadn’t been stolen from the start, knew his supporters on Jan. 6 were armed, and told them to march to the Capitol anyway, then sat and watched the crowd descend. The panel showed how many of Trump’s allies, including top House and Senate Republicans, were united in their opposition to his handling of the insurgency. Expect the spotlight on these members to follow them over the next few months. The committee also used Trump’s favorite media, Twitter and TV, against showing him raw footage of his speeches on January 6 and 7 to show how he pushed his team back insisting on downplaying the attack and refusing to admit. that he lost the election.Attack on Capitol

Retired DC Metropolitan Police Sgt. Mark Robinson said the presidential motorcade was on hold for more than 45 minutes after returning to the White House against Trump’s wishes.

Trump still wanted to be taken to the Capitol, Robinson said, and described how angry Trump was at being told he couldn’t march with his supporters.

Several top officials, from former White House attorney Pat Cipollone to top aide Cassidy Hutchinson, have detailed how senior officials including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, Ivanka Trump and attorney Eric Herschmann went on to pleaded with Trump to issue a statement telling the crowd to leave the Capitol.

Several senior aides told the committee that Trump was glued to Fox News, watching the attack unfold in real time. Repeated witnesses from Trump’s inner circle also said that Trump did not call the Department of Defense, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security or any other agency to activate while the Capitol was under siege. Gaps in the White House telephone log

The White House telephone logs and the presidential daily planner were left blank during the “critical period” when the Capitol was attacked, the committee said.

The chief White House photographer told the committee that she was denied access to Trump from 1:25 p.m. to 4 p.m., when Trump was in the White House dining room, where he was watched Fox News for more than two and a half hours, according to committee member Reps. Elaine Luria (D-Va.). Under

Cipollone described in recorded testimony how he felt the calls for the hanging of former Vice President Mike Pence were “outrageous” and “untrue” and urged Meadows to speak to Trump. Meadows told him that the president did not want to act.

Members of Pence’s Secret Service later told the committee that they were so afraid for their own lives that they asked over the radio if they could call their family for them and say goodbye. all the decisions,” Trump told his team Jan. 6. “We have to establish the narrative that, you know, the president is still in charge,” said Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. Trump tweets

As Trump sat in the dining room of the White House watching the attack on the Capitol unfold, he sent out two tweets, neither of which called on the crowd to disperse.

They instead called on the rioters to “stay peaceful” and “stay peaceful”. Former assistant press secretary Sarah Matthews, who was in the West Wing on January 6 and was in constant conversation with then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, said it took time to convince Trump to tweet anything he didn’t want to call for peace, she said, and Ivanka Trump eventually got her to send both tweets. -California) called Trump in a panic asking him to get involved. .). I got the impression they were scared he was scared,” Jared Kushner told the committee. McCarthy later that night called Jan. 6 “the saddest day” he’s ever had as a congressman. Trump refused to follow the video scriptSeveral White House officials said they were “disturbed” by Trump’s video message calling out the crowd. “I thought that was the bare minimum,” former deputy press secretary Judd Deere told the committee. “I would have loved it if the ‘go home’ message had come earlier today,” McEnany said in recorded testimony. Jan. 7 SpeechesExcerpts from Trump’s January 7 speech showed that the President, despite what was written in his prepared speech, refused to say “the election is over” when he insisted on admitting only that Congress had certified the 2020 election results.

What’s next: Cheney announced Thursday that the committee plans to hold further hearings in September, after their August recess.

The committee is simultaneously working on its final report, which it plans to share in the coming months. The committee said it may release more than one report detailing its case against Trump and his officials.

