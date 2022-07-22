PM Modi urges people to step up ‘har ghar tiranga’ campaign

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked citizens to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, urging them to hoist or fly the tricolor at home between August 13 and 15

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this move will deepen our bond with the tricolor and noted that it was July 22, 1947, when the national flag was adopted. He also recalled the courage and monumental efforts of those who dreamed of a flag for free India and shared some interesting nuggets of history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolor and the first Tricolor deployed by Pandit Nehru.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said: “This year when we mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, let us strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement. Raise the tricolor flag or display it in your homes between 13 August and 15. This move will deepen our connection to the national flag.”

Today, July 22 holds a special significance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our national flag was adopted.

Sharing some interesting nuggets of history, including details of the committee associated with the Habs and the first Habs deployed by Pandit Nehru, he said: “Today we remember the courage and monumental efforts of all those who dreamed of “a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling their vision and building the India of their dreams,” the Prime Minister added.

This record is one of many events planned to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. In Delhi, the tricolor will be hoisted on top of all small and large government offices. City residents’ welfare associations will receive tricolor flags that can be flown above housing corporations and apartment buildings on August 15, they said.

A number of events have been planned by the Delhi government to celebrate this special occasion. All government departments in Delhi have been asked to ensure that tricolors are flown on all small and large office buildings, they said.

