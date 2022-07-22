Didcot print shop offers Boris Johnson a job





A Didcot PRINTING company has sent a giant postcard to Boris Johnson offering to see his CV after announcing he would step down as Prime Minister.

HappyPrinting UK, at the Trident Business Park in Basil Hill Road, printed a 1.5 x 1 meter postcard urging Mr Johnson to apply for a job.

The front of the card has a Chinese waving cat with the words: Hiring. United Kingdom READ MORE:BREAKING – Barn fire is now treated as arson The back of the postcard reads: Dear Boris Johnson. We were sorry to see that you will soon lose your post as Prime Minister. And in addition, we would like to wish you good luck for the next chapter of your career. However, if you were to find a hard-to-find job after completing your Prime Ministership, please send us your CV, and we will determine if you have both the necessary skills and the strong work ethic that we require of candidates. employees. United Kingdom Once again, we wish you the best of luck in your next role. From the HappyPrinting UK team. Print shop workers took photos of the postcard while wearing printed cutouts of Mr Johnson’s face. READ MORE:Another coronavirus death has been recorded in Oxford United Kingdom Sharing on Twitter, they said: Will our 1.5 x 1 meter postcard job offer be too tempting for Boris Johnson? In a day or two he will be on his way from our office in Didcot to the House of Commons. – This story was written by Gee Harland, she joined the team in 2022 as a senior multimedia reporter. Gee covers Wallingford, Wantage and Didcot. Get in touch with her by emailing: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @Geeharland A message from our editor

