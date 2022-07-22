PM Modi urges citizens to hoist Tricolor





PM Modi launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga movement and urged citizens to hoist or display the tricolor in their homes between August 13 and 15. Prime Minister Modi said this move will deepen our bond with the national flag. Modi PM tweeted, This year, as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Habs or display it at home between August 13 and 15. This year, as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Habs or display it at home between August 13 and 15. This move will deepen our connection to the national flag. https://t.co/w36PqW4YV3 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022 Prime Minister Modi informed that on this day in the year 1947, the tricolor was adopted as National flag of India. He further shared details about the committee associated with the tricolor and the first Tiranga deployed by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Prime Minister Modi also called on citizens to join the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, to be carried out under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav‘, the tricolor will be hoisted atop more than 20 million homes across the country for three days next month. More than 100 million people will participate in the campaign to re-dedicate themselves to the service of Mother India. This will go a long way in instilling a new sense of patriotism in the people, according to an official statement. Previously Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath had asked residents of the state to hoist the national flag over their homes during the “Swatantrata Saptah” from August 11 to 17 as part of celebrations marking 75 years of Indian independence. Such selfies should be posted on social media occasionally, he said. The best performing districts would be rewarded, he added. PGurus is now on Telegram. Click on here to join our channel and stay up to date with all the latest news and views For all the latest updates, download PGurus App. Latest posts by PGurus Newsdesk (see everything)

