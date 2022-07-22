Latest Brexit: EU launches new legal action against UK over Northern Ireland Protocol





Keir Starmer ‘really hates’ Beergate police investigation The UK government has said it is disappointed that the European Commission has launched new legal action against the UK. They said a legal dispute is in no one’s interest and will not solve the problems facing people and businesses in Northern Ireland. Earlier this afternoon, the European Union launched legal action against the UK for failing to comply with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol in a further deterioration of relations. The European Commission launched four new infringement procedures on Friday. They said he was forced to act because the UK had not participated in a meaningful discussion on the Northern Ireland protocol since February. The committee accused the UK of failing to comply with customs requirements and failing to impose EU VAT rules for e-commerce. The move will increase pressure on Liz Truss, who as foreign secretary oversaw negotiations with Brussels. Key points 1658503109 Thanks for following our political coverage today, we’re closing the blog now, but here are the key stories from Friday: < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> EU launches four new legal actions against UK for breaking Brexit deal A total of seven infringement cases are now underway against the UK for failing to implement the Brexit deal < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Keir Starmer hated the burden of the Beergate police investigation Labor leader also rejects dull claims and insists politics is not a branch of entertainment < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Warning that Liz Truss’ tax cuts will hurt public services and break Treasury rules The economic credibility of the race favorites comes under fire as it appears to be heading for victory in the Tory members’ vote < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Rishi Sunak says he defied the system and came home to stop the December Covid lockdown The Omicron variant of Covid-19 was rampant last December Holly BancroftJuly 22, 2022 4:18 p.m. 1658399542 Do you think Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will become the next prime minister? The race is on for the keys to 10 Downing Street after contenders for the Tory leadership were narrowed down to the bottom two – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. On Wednesday, Penny Mordaunt was eliminated after a hotly contested fifth round of voting which saw her miss out on second place to Ms Truss by just eight votes. Former Chancellor Mr Sunak garnered 137 votes, Ms Truss 113 and Ms Mordaunt 105. We want to know who you think will become the Conservative leader and subsequently the next Prime Minister of the UK – in our reader poll. Learn more below on how to vote: < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Who do you think will become the next prime minister? Have your say

Who do you think will win the Conservative leadership race? Vote in our reader poll Thomas KingleyJuly 21, 2022 11:32 am 1658400322 Liz Truss arrives for a husting event in Westminster Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss was greeted by badger cull protesters as she arrived for an election campaign with Tory advisers. The Foreign Secretary smiled as she entered the offices of the Local Government Association in Westminster, but any questions from reporters were drowned out by the loud protest. A dozen demonstrators, including one wearing a badger costume, chanted, “Save our badgers, stop the culling,” as Ms Truss passed. Ms Truss’s rival, Mr Sunak, was still grilled by local government politicians during a private session indoors, with Ms Truss next door. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (PENNSYLVANIA) Thomas KingleyJuly 21, 2022 11:45 a.m. 1658401016 Journalists share bespoke Ready for Rishi products as the Tory leader hopeful begins his election campaign in Westminster today A box provided to reporters includes a can of Coco cola, a chocolate bar and a personalized bottle of Factor 50 sunscreen. A message in the box reads: Looking forward to seeing you on the road. Just a little something to make sure you have protection in this hot weather. After all, we wouldn’t want anyone to turn red. Thomas KingleyJuly 21, 2022 11:56 am 1658402430 Badger cull protesters salute Truss Ms Truss was greeted by badger cull protesters as she arrived for an election campaign with Tory advisers. The leadership candidate smiled as she entered the Local Government Associations offices in Westminster, but questions from reporters were drowned out by the raucous protest. A dozen protesters, including one wearing a badger costume, chanted: Save our badgers, stop the culling, as Ms Truss walked past. As environment secretary, she would have changed the badger licensing criteria so that the badger cull could be rolled out. Ms Truss’ rival Rishi Sunak was still grilled by local government politicians during a private session indoors. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Getty Images) Jane DaltonJuly 21, 2022 12:20 p.m. 1658403311 The Truss marks Thatcher calls sexist and frustrating Ms Truss denied modeling herself on former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, suggesting comparisons to the former Tory leader were sexist. It was frustrating that female politicians were always compared to Margaret Thatcher, she said. Thomas Kingsley reports: < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Truss denies frustrating claims she models herself on Thatcher Tory leadership candidate suggests politicians don’t face the same comparisons Jane DaltonJuly 21, 2022 12:35 p.m. 1658405711 Mordaunt responds to laziness mockery Penny Mordaunt took aim at her ministerial boss, joking that she was surprised to be back at the Commons dispatch box given her reported work ethic as she stood next to her. But her supporters showered her with praise as she returned to trial duty after being knocked out of the leadership race. Penny Mordaunt mocks criticism of her work ethic as she returns to the Commons < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Penny Mordaunt hits back at her boss’ mockery that she’s lazy as Commons returns International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan was among those who used the Tory leadership race to criticize Ms Mordaunt Jane DaltonJuly 21, 2022 1:15 p.m. 1658406012 Sunak wins adviser but others undecided A Conservative adviser said Rishi Sunak won him over in private leadership campaigns with the Association of Conservative Advisers. Councilor Ben Mabbett, of Vale of White Horse District Council in Oxfordshire, said Mr Sunak had a more realistic plan for the country than MsTruss. He told the PA news agency: I was really a floating voter before that time because there were so many good candidates in the leadership election, so I was really open-minded. I’m ready for Rishi now. He had great answers to questions, he has a sensible plan and in fact I think he has a more realistic plan for the country and something that I think will go down better with the electorate. Mr Sunak was more persuasive on topics such as social care, housing and the environment, Mr Mabbett said. But Councilor Rhys Smithson of Colchester said he was still undecided after the closed session, but was leaning slightly towards Ms Truss. He said: They are both very, very different, different approaches, different ideas. If I had to put money on anything, I’d say Sunak is probably more grown-up, but I’d say Truss is more passionate. Truss will appeal more to the members, I think Sunak will appeal more to the electorate. Jane DaltonJuly 21, 2022 1:20 p.m. 1658406862 Watch: Boris Johnson’s best PMQ insults after latest Keir Starmer clash Boris Johnson’s best PMQ insults after latest clash with Keir Starmer Thomas KingleyJuly 21, 2022 1:34 p.m. 1658407899 UK to send more artillery guns and hundreds of drones to Ukraine The UK will send thousands of shells and weapons to Ukraine in the coming weeks as it steps up support against the Russian invasion. Britain will supply Ukraine with 50,000 artillery shells, hundreds of drones and anti-tank weapons, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced in an update to Parliament today. More than 20 M109 155mm self-propelled guns and 36 L119 105mm artillery guns will soon arrive from the UK. Counter-battery radar systems and more than 50,000 rounds for existing Soviet-era Ukrainian artillery will also follow, he added. Read the full story below from our reporter, Maryam Zakir-Hussain: < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> UK to send more artillery guns and hundreds of drones to Ukraine We will ensure that Ukraine has the necessary tools to defend its country against Putin Thomas KingleyJuly 21, 2022 1:51 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/tory-leadership-liz-truss-rishi-sunak-b2129060.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos