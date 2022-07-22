Politics
Boris Johnson lives in Truss and Sunak and the country knows it
I can’t argue that the last few weeks in Parliament haven’t been good fun spectator sport training for me as the Commonwealth Games are taking place in my home town. I suspect the athletes participating in these events will make the Queen prouder than her government.
The Tory leadership race appears to be designed entirely to demonstrate parties’ shortcomings: from their dislike of each other to their dislike of the government they have worked so hard to support.
Outside Westminster and in my constituency, it has been much sadder to watch the work of this Conservative government. Quarrels aren’t so fun when you’re fighting for eight hours to get a child a passport so they can go on a school trip. The ferry unfortunately left without him.
It’s much less fun to read the stories of a frail woman whose wait for an ambulance was so long that her health deteriorated dramatically, leading to more expensive long-term care for her and more time spent in hospital. work stoppage for her caregiver son. A child rape victim I have worked with for a long time has just entered her sixth year of waiting for trial in her case. I guess that’s one way to drive child abuse numbers down: make victims wait so long that they’re well into adulthood by the time they see the inside of a courtroom.
Services are on their knees in all areas. Although the possibility of queuing is a source of pride for the British, I am not sure that we agreed to queue for six months to obtain basic documents and several days to access health care from emergency.
It is for this reason that I cannot believe Conservative Party MPs have decided that a continuity of Boris Johnson is the answer to their problems. If I had been asked to choose the two worst possible candidates to lead the Conservative Party, I would have answered Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. Both worked side by side with Boris Johnson to undertake policies that have crippled our country.
This week in my office I listened to them on the news discuss tax cuts, while in the background the recorded message from the Home Office telling my staff to hold the line played on repeat. I guess none of them want to talk about services collapsing because that would be like admitting they had the scissors.
Sunak and Truss sat down with the prime minister as he lied. They were both more than happy to sit down while Chris Pincher was promoted. They both went on the air to defend the Prime Minister when Sue Grays’ report was released. They were there when the Partygate fines were issued by the police. If they hated everything that was going on that much, maybe they could have said so.
To keep up to date with all the latest opinions and comments, sign up for our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter. click here
In my eyes, candidates to be our next prime minister are only moral and principled when it suits their ambitions personally. In this, Boris Johnson can be truly proud of his heritage. I don’t doubt for a second that they believe they are the answer to the country’s problems.
But Boris Johnson lives in both Sunak and Truss. The country knows it, and I’m pretty confident it won’t be fooled. After all, they have time to think while they’re lying on the floor waiting for an ambulance or spending a whole day of work waiting in a government department.
Jess Phillips is the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, and Labor MP for Birmingham Yardley
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/boris-johnson-truss-sunak-tory-leadership-b2129167.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]lletin.com
- What you need to know about Marburg virus disease July 22, 2022
- Killzone: Mercenary, Shadow Fall and RIGS will be offline in August July 22, 2022
- Archaeologists identify Rabana-Merquly fortress as the lost city of Natounia | Smart news July 22, 2022
- Does “Blood Wash” Cure Long Covid?What we know about apheresis treatment and how much it costs July 22, 2022
- Antwaun Sargent on curating the Virgil Ablohs retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum July 22, 2022