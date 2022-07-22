Boris Johnson lives in Truss and Sunak and the country knows it







I can’t argue that the last few weeks in Parliament haven’t been good fun spectator sport training for me as the Commonwealth Games are taking place in my home town. I suspect the athletes participating in these events will make the Queen prouder than her government.

The Tory leadership race appears to be designed entirely to demonstrate parties’ shortcomings: from their dislike of each other to their dislike of the government they have worked so hard to support.

Outside Westminster and in my constituency, it has been much sadder to watch the work of this Conservative government. Quarrels aren’t so fun when you’re fighting for eight hours to get a child a passport so they can go on a school trip. The ferry unfortunately left without him.

It’s much less fun to read the stories of a frail woman whose wait for an ambulance was so long that her health deteriorated dramatically, leading to more expensive long-term care for her and more time spent in hospital. work stoppage for her caregiver son. A child rape victim I have worked with for a long time has just entered her sixth year of waiting for trial in her case. I guess that’s one way to drive child abuse numbers down: make victims wait so long that they’re well into adulthood by the time they see the inside of a courtroom.

Services are on their knees in all areas. Although the possibility of queuing is a source of pride for the British, I am not sure that we agreed to queue for six months to obtain basic documents and several days to access health care from emergency.

It is for this reason that I cannot believe Conservative Party MPs have decided that a continuity of Boris Johnson is the answer to their problems. If I had been asked to choose the two worst possible candidates to lead the Conservative Party, I would have answered Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. Both worked side by side with Boris Johnson to undertake policies that have crippled our country.

This week in my office I listened to them on the news discuss tax cuts, while in the background the recorded message from the Home Office telling my staff to hold the line played on repeat. I guess none of them want to talk about services collapsing because that would be like admitting they had the scissors.

Sunak and Truss sat down with the prime minister as he lied. They were both more than happy to sit down while Chris Pincher was promoted. They both went on the air to defend the Prime Minister when Sue Grays’ report was released. They were there when the Partygate fines were issued by the police. If they hated everything that was going on that much, maybe they could have said so.

In my eyes, candidates to be our next prime minister are only moral and principled when it suits their ambitions personally. In this, Boris Johnson can be truly proud of his heritage. I don’t doubt for a second that they believe they are the answer to the country’s problems.

But Boris Johnson lives in both Sunak and Truss. The country knows it, and I’m pretty confident it won’t be fooled. After all, they have time to think while they’re lying on the floor waiting for an ambulance or spending a whole day of work waiting in a government department.

Jess Phillips is the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, and Labor MP for Birmingham Yardley