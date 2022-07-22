Boris Schwarzenegger? What Britain’s ousted Prime Minister meant when he said ‘hasta la vista, baby in Parliament’





Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed his final Prime Ministers Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday with his trademark optimism. After thanking all MPs present in Parliament, he signed with hasta la vista, baby a nod to James Camerons Terminator 2 as he walked out to thunderous applause. UP SIGHTED IN POPULAR CULTURE Hasta la vista, which translates to up to the sight, is a farewell in Spanish which means see you later, or goodbye. The phrase, with the addition of baby at the end, became entrenched in popular culture after it was uttered by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1991 hit, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Schwarzenegger plays the T-800 Terminator, a cyborg from a dystopian future sent back in time to protect a teenage John Connor, who later leads humans in resistance against an all-powerful artificial intelligence. The Terminator, as he is called in the film, befriends young Connor, who teaches him the phrase. In one of Hollywood’s most iconic scenes, the Terminator repeats the now popular phrase in deadpan style before shooting a more advanced cyborg, the main antagonist, and saving the day. BORIS JOHNSON IN PARLIAMENT In the House of Commons, Johnson listed all he had accomplished in his three years at the helm. He told MPs: We helped, I helped, get this country through a pandemic and save another country (Ukraine) from barbarism. And frankly, that’s enough to keep going. Mission largely accomplished. Prime Ministers’ Questions is one of the most unique features of British politics, taking place on Wednesdays when the House of Commons is in session, and allows MPs to question the Prime Minister directly. The House of Commons went into summer recess from Thursday and it was the last time Johnson would take questions as Prime Minister during that term. His successor is expected to be announced on September 5. While Johnson tried to end his final Prime Ministers Questions with a bang, his reputation has been damaged following several scandals and it remains to be seen whether he is able to deliver on his promise of the other dialogue. iconic Terminator ranked #37 in the 100 Quotes List. In The Terminator (1984), where Schwarzenegger plays a different cyborg, sent back in time to murder John’s mother, the actor says: I’m coming back.

