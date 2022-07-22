Trump didn’t act and didn’t want to, plus 4 other takeaways from the January 6 hearingExBulletin





This exhibit from a video released by the House Select Committee on January 6 shows then-President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of January 6 from the Rose Garden of the White House. House Select Committee via AP .

In the early evening of Jan. 6, after former President Donald Trump finally reluctantly released a video telling rioters to go home, after hours of employees urging him to do so, he only had to one thing to say.

“Mike Pence let me down,” Trump told a member of his vice president’s staff.

This was revealed in prime time Thursday by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., during the last of the January 6 committee’s first round of hearings.

January 6, 2021 was the worst attack on the US Capitol since British soldiers burned it down in 1814. People died. Members of Congress ran for their lives. Gallows were erected for Pence. Secret Service agents rushed over and said goodbye.

And that was it “Mike Pence let me down.”

It was an attack that did not come from outside; it came from within, from a crowd of supporters of the defeated former president who smothered them and convinced them with lies that everything had been stolen.

The committee, over those eight hearings, has built a more political than legal case that Trump, who continues to lie about the election and teases that he will run again in 2024, is unfit for the job.

Here are five takeaways from the hearings so far:

1. Trump refused to tell the rioters to go home for hours when he was asked to and it had consequences.

The committee has previously indicated that Trump knew there were many people in the crowd who had weapons, but he wanted them to be allowed to bypass metal detectors and be allowed to participate in his speech at the Ellipse. He was somehow convinced that they weren’t there to hurt him.

Likewise, he was aware that his followers could become violent and knew in real time that they were becoming violent. He watched on TV as it all happened. As things got worse and staffers urged him to make a statement or post a tweet for the crowd to go home, he refused to do so until hours later.

In fact, when he finally did, when it became clear that the insurrection would fail, he sympathized with them.

It was the final straw for Sarah Matthews, a former assistant press secretary who testified on Thursday.

“He did not distinguish between those who attended his speech peacefully and those whom we saw instigating violence,” Matthews said, adding, “As a spokesperson, I knew I would be asked to defend that. His refusal to act and call out the crowd that day, his refusal to condemn the violence was indefensible.”

She quit that night.

Even the next day, in excerpts of his videotaped speech to his supporters, Trump was on the fly and insisting, “I don’t want to say the election is over.”

In the end, Trump knew what was happening and could have acted, but chose not to for hours. It was three hours and seven minutes between the end of his speech and the moment he finally released the video telling the rioters to go home.

And it had consequences for violence and damage to people and building, but also to America’s reputation in the world, testified Matthew Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser in Trump’s White House. .

January 6, he said, “has emboldened our enemies by giving them ammunition to fuel a narrative that our system of government is not working, that the United States is in decline.”

2. A political rather than a legal argument.

The committee argued that Trump inspired Jan. 6. A number of people charged for their role that day also pointed fingers at the president.

Whether there is any hard, prosecutable evidence of Trump’s intent and coordination is less clear. It’s been somewhat surprising how little first-hand conversations with Trump we hear about in these hearings with so many witnesses so close to the former president.

But Trump’s criminal culpability, if any, rests with the Justice Department.

It becomes clearer after several of these hearings that the purpose of the committee is less legal and more political.

Trump still won’t acknowledge the truth that he lost the 2020 election. Instead, he’s using his grievance-filled false election lies as fuel for a possible run in 2024. And that seems to be the key thing this committee is trying to prevent Trump from returning to office.

“Every American needs to take this into account,” said the committee’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. of authority in our great nation?”

Are they convincing? Maybe, to some extent. The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, released Thursday, found die-hard supporters are pretty boxed in and Republicans generally don’t pay attention.

But it also showed that a majority of independents now blame Trump for what happened on January 6 (57%) and describe January 6 as an insurrection and a threat to democracy (52%). Both are up 9 points since last December. That’s remarkable, given that independents make up a good chunk of the declining share of swing voters in this country.

3. It is difficult to rule out these witnesses.

We’ve said it before, but we’ll say it again, it’s getting harder and harder for Trump loyalists to dismiss these witnesses as Republicans in name only, or RINOs, with an ax to grind.

These are people who worked for Trump’s campaigns, his White House and voted for him. And there have been many.

Cheney tried to reframe what is being said not as testimony but as a “series of confessions” from people close to the former president.

“The case against Donald Trump in these hearings is not made by witnesses who were his political enemies,” Cheney noted. “Rather, it’s a series of confessions from Donald Trump’s own appointees, his own friends, his own campaign officials and his own family.”

Trump is used to upping the ante. Cheney warned of potential witness intimidation, but it’s clear no one has been immune to Trump’s pressure campaigns, not his vice president, Secret Service agents, or officials. state or local election officials.

He is not even beyond manipulating his own supporters for their time, action or money, as the committee showed.

4. For committee members, it sometimes felt personal.

Other committee members, however, seem eager to grind their axes. These blades seem sharper to members of their own party, and Kinzinger often had his hand on the handle.

“I’m happy to be out of here in a year, because I’m just surrounded by a bunch of kids,” Kinzinger said in April. “I hope my party can finally remember where our foundations are.”

Kinzinger, who is retiring at the end of his term in Congress, has been ostracized by members of his own party and family and targeted by the former president. Sometimes he channeled that anger into those audiences.

“Whatever your politics,” he said Thursday, “whatever you think of the outcome of the election, we as Americans must all agree on this: Donald Trump’s conduct January 6th was a supreme violation of this oath of office and a complete disregard of his duty to our nation. It is a stain on our history, it is a disgrace to all who have sacrificed and died in service of our democracy, when we present our full findings, we will recommend changes to laws and policies to guard against another January 6.”

This committee revealed in previous sessions that a number of fellow Republicans had asked for forgiveness.

And then during Thursday’s session, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., highlighted video of Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley running through the halls to evacuate, having previously raised his fist to the crowd in a sign. of solidarity.

Youtube

“Think about what we saw,” Luria said. “Undeniable violence at the Capitol. The vice-president evacuated to a safe place by the secret services. Senators running through the halls of the Senate to get away from the crowd.

Then she tied it to the larger point: “As Commander-in-Chief, President Trump had an oath and a duty to protect the Capitol. His senior staff understood that.”

5. This is not the last hearing.

Just call it the end of the first season, because Cheney left us with this cliffhanger.

“During these hearings, we received new evidence and new witnesses bravely came forward,” she said, adding, “Doors have opened. New subpoenas have been issued and the roadblock started to break down.”

Netflix never changes seasons so quickly.

“We have a lot more to do. We have a lot more evidence to share with the American people and more to gather,” Cheney said. “Our commission will therefore spend the month of August researching emerging information on several fronts before convening new hearings in September.”

This means that the committee’s hearings will be closer to the November election, which he originally wanted to avoid.

