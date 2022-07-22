Imran Khan calls for peaceful protests tonight





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for peaceful protests tonight against the results of the Chief Minister (CM) election in Punjab, Punjab reported on Friday ARY News.

Imran Khan said in his public address after the CM election in Punjab that he was surprised by the events that took place today in the Punjab Assembly. “Everyone is now looking to the Supreme Court (SC).”

Khan said he had always prayed for the strengthening of democracy in Pakistan. He added that moral values ​​matter in democracy, but everyone has witnessed politicians being auctioned off.

He criticized the fact that strict measures would be taken against the horse trade of lawmakers in any other society. “I want to appeal to the nation to register their peaceful protest against the developments in the Punjab Assembly tonight.”

The re-election of Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab CM

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz was re-elected as Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab after Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-N) votes -Q) were rejected by the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Pervaiz Elahi, joint candidate of the PTI and PML-Q, obtained 186 votes, while Hamza Shahbaz obtained 179 votes. However. 10 PML-Q votes were canceled by Vice President Dost Muhammad Mazari, bringing the figure to 176.

“No action taken against horse trade”

The PTI leader said no action was taken against lawmakers’ horse trade in the latest Senate polls despite the release of footage of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son.

“We defeated the state apparatus, all political parties and the corrupt electoral commission. When this CM Punjab election was going on, Asif Ali Zardari was present in the province. I was fully aware of Zardari’s trade in consciousness using stolen public funds.

“These people are mobsters, not politicians. I am surprised after witnessing what happened in the Punjab Assembly today despite the clear direction of Section 63A which defines the enforcement of the decision of the parliamentary party. The PTI had also sent the letter against the 25 defectors through the parliamentary leader.

Imran Khan censured that he did not know the eligibility of the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker as his letter was rejected by parliament, but Dost Mazari used a letter in favor of Hamza Shahbaz.

Khan said the PTI remained peaceful despite the government’s illegal use of power on May 25. He added that the PTI had a successful election campaign in the partial polls in Punjab and the nation voted for the political party.

The PTI leader said the nation was angry after the imposition of corrupt rulers, the ensuing crises and the destruction of the national economy.

Imran Khan has called on the nation to stage a peaceful protest against the CM Punjab elections.

