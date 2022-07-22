January 6 hearings undermine Trump’s political armor





Republicans who still support Donald Trump were a target audience for the committee’s eight recent Jan. 6 hearings. But on Thursday night, Rep. Liz Cheney used her closing remarks to appeal directly to that group.

“The case against Donald Trump in these hearings is not made by witnesses who were his political enemies,” said Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming and deputy chairman of the committee. “Rather, it’s a series of confessions from Donald Trump’s own appointees, his own friends, his own campaign officials, people who worked for him for years, and his own family.”

Thursday’s hearing detailed Trump’s repeated refusal to quell the murderous mob, even though he knew some of them were armed and Vice President Mike Pence’s life was in danger. Cheney suggested that the former president’s supporters should view his behavior on the day as disqualifying for future office, as many former Trump allies do.

“Can a president who is willing to make the choices Donald Trump made during the January 6 violence again be entrusted with a position of authority in our great nation?” she asked.

Thursday’s hearing continued the pace of revelations over six weeks of testimony. Yet so far none of this has shown a marked drop in Trump’s approval rating among Republican voters, which remains firmly in the mid-80s. And whenever the former president makes a public appearance, he still manages to attract thousands of supporters.

In other words, he remains by far the biggest star in his party.

And yet, the hearings appear to have inflicted political damage on Trump. GOP strategists are seeing signs that its grip on the party is loosening slightly. While polling data confirms that Republican voters still love Trump, it also shows that more of them are now willing to back another 2024 presidential candidate, even if Trump chooses to throw in his hat. in the ring for the third time.

“A lot more Republicans today than before the hearings started said, ‘No, I think we can find somebody with less baggage – who will do the same kind of things that I want,'” says Whit Ayers, a Republican pollster and political adviser.

Thursday night’s hearing included further searing moments of Trump’s disinterest in helping to end the violence unfolding on Capitol Hill. The video showed how he gave his support to the rioters during the recording of a video message in the late afternoon of January 6, as his supporters continued to fight in hand-to-hand combat with the police in the Capitol. . Trump told them to “go home”, but also validated their behavior by saying the election was “stolen” and calling the violent mob “very special” and saying “we love you”.

The committee also showed video clips from Jan. 7, when Trump recorded a video message aides had scripted to tell the public he knew the election was over. He refused to go that far. “I don’t want to say the election is over,” Trump told aides in the room, including his daughter, Ivanka Trump. “I just want to say Congress certified the results without saying the election is over, okay?”

Earlier in the hearing, investigators released video footage and radio transmissions showing details of the Secret Service of Pence frantically trying to find a clear path to evacuate him from a room near the Senate Chamber as a violent mob rose up against Capitol Police officers a few feet away. A national security official who had listened to radio transmissions that day told the committee that members of Pence’s security service felt they were in danger of life, that they passed on messages to tell loved ones they did not survive.

Ayers says it’s become “an article of faith” among Republicans that only Democrats watch hearings. But even though many Republicans don’t watch them, they couldn’t avoid taking notice of the information that comes out.

“Much of the testimony is so compelling and so shocking that it seeps into the political water,” Ayers said.

A former Trump White House official said the clearest political impact on Trump can be seen in the Republican Party’s powerful donor base, many of whom have been “shaken” by the deluge of testimony that has called the White House after the chaotic 2020 election and Trump as if out of control.

The official, who asked not to be named to avoid angering Trump and others in his inner circle, says a consistent reaction has been, “Wow, that was scarier than I thought. “

The hearings also raised questions among some big GOP donors about the poll suggesting Trump would be tough to beat in a Republican primary, and whether that can mask broader weariness among his base.

“Does Trump have more of a glass jaw now than people think?” said the former manager.

Another former Trump aide said the hearings were unlikely to change much minds among Republicans. “I don’t think it moved anyone,” the former assistant said. “Donald Trump lived his life for 30 years on the pages of New York tabloids before he ran for office. Everyone knew who he was. We knew the market. But the former aide acknowledged that some Republicans are looking for a candidate who isn’t Trump.”There’s a segment of people who would say, ‘If we could get Trump’s policies without the drama, I’d take it,'” the former aide said. no candidate who fits that mold can win an election Few would-be Republican challengers have ever had to face Trump and face the kind of devastating political attacks on which Trump has built his career.

Hearings began on June 9. Polls released earlier this month and on June 29 by Morning Consult/Politico found support for Trump in 2024 among Republican voters held steady at 53%. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ support for both surveys has increased from 16% to 22%. The same poll from late June found that 51% of GOP voters think Trump should continue to play a “major role” in the Republican Party, up from 60% in mid-May, before the Jan. 6 hearings began.

For some former Trump supporters, the evidence presented by the committee has been impossible to ignore. Jeff Leach, a Republican in the Texas House of Representatives representing part of Collins County on the outskirts of Dallas, has been a Trump supporter throughout his presidency. On Twitter Thursday night, he revealed he had reached a “turning point” when he saw how Trump had turned on Pence, who had been a “fiercely loyal” vice president. “It was THE moment for me,” Leach wrote, adding, “we Republicans need someone else to run for president in 2024.”

The work of the committee is not finished. The Jan. 6 committee will spend August “researching new and emerging information on multiple fronts,” Cheney said. She pointed out that the committee has repeatedly succeeded in court to overcome claims of immunity and executive privilege. New witnesses have come forward, she added, and more information is coming. “Doors opened, new subpoenas were issued, and the dam began to break,” Cheney said.

Changing perceptions of Trump’s actions around Jan. 6 and the possibility of him being prosecuted for it have had colorful discussions about whether he should run again and, if so, when he should announce. As the Republican Party scrambles to leverage Joe Biden’s dismal approval ratings to take control of the House and possibly even the Senate, Trump could halt those plans by announcing before midterm. , as he repeatedly implied.

“The Republican’s best case is to make the midterm elections a referendum on the leadership of the Biden administration and the leadership of the Democrats,” Ayers said.

“But if Donald Trump announces before the midterms, it allows Democrats to make it more of a choice and distract from the Biden administration’s failures and the lowest job approval ratings for Joe Biden. .”

Such a change “would definitely help Democrats,” Ayers adds.

