CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022; Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates successful students





CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 CBSE 10th result 2022: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for Class 10, 12 2022 today, 22 July. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students for their excellent performance in the 2022 CBSE Board Exams. courage and dedication of these young people is commendable, they prepared for these exams at a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success. Suggested: Subscribe to Careers360 premium to get exclusive materials on Career Guidance / Exam Preparation / Study Abroad After 10 Just @ 299Click here Also see:Best Courses/Trends After 10th for Science, Arts and Business Students.Download here Don’t miss: Which flow is the best after the 10th class? Find out here Preparing for the JEE/NEET exam? Start your free demo lesson, here Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The courage and dedication of these young people is commendable. They prepared for these exams at a time when mankind faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022 “There are countless opportunities awaiting our young Exam Warriors, who have passed the Class XII CBSE exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours.” he added.







There are countless opportunities awaiting our young Exam Warriors, who have passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue topics they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future projects. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022 Prime Minister Modi also mentioned in his tweet motivating students who are unhappy with their CBSE board results. he said: “Some students may not be happy with their results, but they should know that an exam will never define who they are. I am sure they will experience more success in the times to come. We also share this year’s PPC where we discussed the exam aspects.” Some students may not be happy with their results, but they should know that a single exam will never define who they are. I am sure they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year’s PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams. https://t.co/lKYdXhnHTF Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan warmly congratulated the young students mentioning the overall pass rate. He tweeted, “Warm congratulations to all my younger siblings who passed the CBSE Class XII exams with flying colors. The overall pass percentage of 92.71 is an indicator of the hard work of the students.” Warm congratulations to all my younger siblings who passed the CBSE Class XII exams with flying colors. The overall passing percentage of 92.71 is an indicator of the hard work of the students. Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 22, 2022 Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, tweeted to congratulate the Class 12 students, saying, “Congratulations to our successful students and CBSE Examination Grade Holders! Congratulations to Tutors, Teachers, to schools. Those who have been below expectations must resolve to fight better in the future.” Congratulations to our successful students and CBSE exam graders! Congratulations to the guards, teachers, schools. Those who fell short of expectations must resolve to fight better in the future. Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 22, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/education/cbse-10th-12th-result-2022-prime-minister-narendra-modi-congratulates-successful-students The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos