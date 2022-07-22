Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza wins Punjab’s Pak province backhand to Imran Khan





In a setback to ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Hamza Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was declared the winner of the election for chief minister of Punjab province on Friday, although his PML-N party n did not win a majority in the Assembly after this week’s key by-elections.

Hamza Shehbaz managed to retain the post of chief minister of Punjab province by the narrowest of margins after Vice President Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected 10 crucial votes from his rival candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahis party, PML-Q, for technical reasons.

Vice President Mazari, who chaired the crucial session on Friday which began after a three-hour delay, threw out 10 votes citing Article 63-A of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Constitution. , an ally of the ousted prime minister. Khan, and declared Hamza victorious.

In the 368-member Punjab Assembly, the Hamzas Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party received 179 votes, while the Elahis party garnered 176 votes, but only after 10 votes from Elahis’ own party failed. were not counted, after party leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain issued a letter.

I am rendering a decision to reject 10 PML-Q votes because its leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain wrote me a letter stating that his party’s lawmakers should not vote for the PTI-PMLQ candidate. I had spoken to Shujaat on the phone and he confirmed it was his letter, Mazari said, adding that Hamza retained the position of chief minister of Punjab province by three votes.

PTI-PMLQ lawmakers protested the vice president’s decision.

Following Mazari’s decision to disregard the 10 votes of PML-Q members – a move that allowed Hamza to retain his post as Punjab’s chief minister – the PTI said it would approach the Supreme Court to challenge the decision.

Elahi said he would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court because the vice president violated the court order.

Earlier, Pakistani Party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Khan warned that if the state apparatus was used to steal the public mandate, it would lead the country to a Sri Lanka-like situation.

If the state apparatus is used to steal the public mandate, the reaction of the masses will lead Pakistan to a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka? I won’t be able to control people in such a scenario,” Khan said.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, said what her party did on Friday was a tit for tat response to the Khans party.

“PML-N hasn’t forgotten the treatment they received. From now on, the rules of the game will be the same for everyone, otherwise PML-N will know how to play it better,” Nawaz said in a tweet.

