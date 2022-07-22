Former Trump aide Steve Bannon guilty in January 6 contempt of Congress case





Former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon was found guilty on Friday of two counts of contempt of Congress after a trial in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Bannon of willfully failing to comply with subpoenas demanding his testimony and records, which were issued last September by the House select committee investigating the riot of January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol by supporters of the time. -President Donald Trump.

He faces a minimum sentence of 30 days in prison and a maximum of one year when he is sentenced on October 21. He also faces a fine of $100 to a maximum of $100,000.

“The subpoena to Stephen Bannon was not an invitation that could be rejected or ignored,” said Matthew Graves, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

“Mr Bannon was under an obligation to appear before the House Select Committee to give evidence and provide documents. His refusal to do so was deliberate and now a jury has found he must pay the consequences.”

Former US President Donald Trump’s chief White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives after his trial in contempt of Congress for his refusal to cooperate with the US House Select Committee investigating the attack on the 6 January 2021 against the Capitol, in the United States District Court in Washington, United States, 22 July 2022.

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

“We respect their decision,” Bannon, 68, said outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse, referring to jurors during his trial.

“We may have lost a battle here today, but we’re not going to lose this war,” Bannon said. “I support Trump and the Constitution, and I will never, ever back down.”

Bannon plans to appeal his conviction, which came a day after the Jan. 6 committee held a public hearing that presented evidence that included his own words.

The committee released an audio clip of Bannon, speaking to a group of people on October 31, 2020, days before the presidential election, in which he said Trump would claim to have won the race for the White House, regardless of are the actual results.

“What Trump is going to do is just declare victory. Right? He’s going to declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner,” Bannon said. “He’s just going to say he’s a winner.

That’s exactly what Trump did for weeks after losing both the popular electoral vote and the Electoral College vote to President Joe Biden.

On January 5, 2021, the day before Congress held a joint session to confirm Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, Bannon spoke to Trump on the phone for 11 minutes, then appeared on a radio show where he makes a grim prediction.

“Hell is going to break loose tomorrow,” Bannon said on that show. “Everything is converging, and now we are, as they say, at the point of attack.”

“I’ll tell you this: it’s not going to go the way you think it will,” he said. “It’s going to be quite extraordinarily different, and all I can say is tie it.”

The next day, thousands of Trump supporters who believed he had won the election besieged the Capitol, hundreds of them crowding the halls of Congress, disrupting the session confirming the official results for hours.

Bannon had served as Trump’s chief strategist and adviser for about six months before being ousted in mid-2017. Since then, however, he has been a strong supporter of the ex-president and the so-called MAGA “Make America Great Again” movement.

Two weeks after the Capitol riot, on his last night as president, Trump granted dozens of pardons, including one to Bannon, who had been indicted in federal court in New York for defrauding donors in the part of an alleged effort to build a wall on the United States. border with Mexico.

Prosecutors in that case said Bannon received $1 million in funds from the We Build the Wall group and diverted that money to a separate nonprofit he had previously started, the apparent purpose of which was to ” promote economic nationalism and American sovereignty”.

In her closing arguments Friday morning at Bannon’s contempt trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gaston told jurors he “chose allegiance to Donald Trump over respect for the law” by refusing to appear for testifying and giving documents to the January 6 committee.

“At the end of the day, he didn’t want to recognize the authority of Congress or follow the rules of government,” Gaston said. “Our government only works if people show up. It only works if people play by the rules. And it only works if people are held accountable when they don’t.”

Bannon’s attorneys did not present a defense at the trial, which began Monday with jury selection.

His lawyers were paralyzed by pre-trial rulings by the judge assigned to the case, which severely limited the evidence they could present at trial.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

During his own closing arguments on Friday, Bannon’s attorney Evan Corcoran tried to suggest that Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the Jan. 6 committee, had not signed a subpoena for Bannon. , reported NBC. Corcoran dropped this argument after the prosecution objected.

Corcoran also asked jurors to set aside memories of Jan. 6 in their deliberations.

“None of us will soon forget January 6, 2021,” Corcoran said. “It’s part of our collective memory. But there’s no evidence in this case that Steve Bannon was involved. For the purposes of this case, we have to put our thoughts aside on January 6.”

The jurors began their deliberations just before 11:40 a.m. ET, after closing arguments. The verdicts were read out in court around 2:50 p.m. ET

Another former Trump aide, trade adviser Peter Navarro, was arrested in early June on charges identical to those Bannon was convicted of.

Navarro did not appear to testify on March 2 in response to the House panel’s subpoena, nor did he produce until February 23 the documents requested by that same subpoena, according to the indictment. indictment issued by a grand jury in federal court in Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/22/steven-bannon-jury-begins-deliberations-at-trump-aide-contempt-trial.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos