‘A glimmer of hope’: Ukraine and Russia sign grain export deal

ISTANBUL Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations paving the way for the export of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain as well as Russian grain and fertilizer across the Black Sea . The long-sought deal ends a wartime stalemate that has threatened food security around the world.

The UN plan will allow Ukraine, one of the world’s main breadbaskets, to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products stuck in Black Sea ports due to the Russian invasion. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called it a “beacon of hope” for millions of hungry people who have faced huge increases in the price of food.

“A deal that allows grain to leave Black Sea ports is nothing less than saving lives for people around the world struggling to feed their families,” said Red Cross director general , Robert Mardini. He noted that over the past six months, food prices have increased by 187% in Sudan, 86% in Syria and 60% in Yemen, to name a few countries.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Friday signed separate and identical agreements with Guterres and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar at a ceremony in Istanbul attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan . Russia and Ukraine would not sign any agreement directly with each other.

“Today there is a lighthouse on the Black Sea,” said António Guterres. “A glimmer of hope, a glimmer of possibility, a glimmer of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.”

“You have overcome obstacles and set aside differences to pave the way for an initiative that will serve the common interests of all,” he told the envoys.

Guterres described the deal as an unprecedented agreement between two parties embroiled in a bloody conflict. Erdogan hoped it would be “a new turning point that will revive hopes for peace”.

Yet in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sounded a darker note.

“I won’t open a bottle of champagne because of this deal,” Kuleba told The Associated Press. “I’ll be crossing my fingers that it works, that ships take grain to world markets and that prices come down and people have enough to eat. But I’m very careful because I have no faith in Russia. “

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed Kuleba’s concerns in his nightly video address, saying: “It is clear to everyone that there may be provocations from Russia, attempts to discredit Ukrainian efforts and international. But we trust the UN.

The European Union and the United Kingdom immediately welcomed the news.

“This is a critical step forward in efforts to overcome global food insecurity caused by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” said the EU’s foreign policy chief, Joseph Borrell.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss praised Turkey and the UN for brokering the deal.

“We will ensure that Russia’s actions match its words,” Truss said. “To allow a lasting return to global security and economic stability, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must end the war and withdraw from Ukraine.”

African leaders, whose countries import food and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia, also welcomed the deal, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa saying “it has taken far too long”.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and naval blockade of its ports have halted shipments. Some Ukrainian grain is transported across Europe by rail, road and river, but the prices of vital commodities such as wheat and barley soared during the war.

Although international sanctions against Russia did not target food exports, the war disrupted shipments of Russian products as shipping and insurance companies were unwilling to deal with Russia.

Guterres said the plan, known as the Black Sea Initiative, paves the way for major commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports: Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.

The deal, secured by the PA, says a joint UN-led coordination center will be set up in Istanbul staffed with Ukrainian, Russian and Turkish officials to manage the plan, including planning for arrivals and cargo departures.

Inspectors representing all parties in the Bosphorus in Turkey will search ships entering and leaving Ukrainian ports to ensure there are no weapons or soldiers on board.

According to the agreement, “all activities in Ukrainian territorial waters will be under the authority and responsibility of Ukraine”, and the parties agree not to attack ships and port facilities involved in the initiative. If demining is needed to secure shipping lanes, a minesweeper from another country could clear the approaches to Ukrainian ports.

The parties will monitor the movement of vessels remotely and no military vessels. planes or drones will be allowed to approach the “maritime humanitarian corridor” at a distance less than that set by the center. The agreement will remain in effect for 120 days and may be extended automatically.

Guterres thinks grain shipments could begin “within the next two weeks”, according to UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq. A senior UN official said Ukraine needed about 10 days to prepare ports and needed time to “identify and be clear on those safe corridors”. The goal is to export 5 million tonnes of grain per month to empty Ukrainian silos in time for this year’s harvest.

Zelenskyy said nearly 20 million tons of grain will initially be exported, then part of the current harvest.

António Guterres first spoke of the critical need to relaunch the supply of Ukrainian agricultural production and Russian cereals and fertilizers on world markets at the end of April during meetings with Putin in Moscow and Zelenskyy in Kyiv, then proposed an agreement in because of fears that the war will increase hunger for up to 181 million people.

Peter Meyer, head of grains and oilseeds analysis at S&P Global Platts, said the deal does “not mean the global supply crisis is over”.

Traders had been anticipating a deal for several weeks, he said, so its effect may already have shown on grain prices. And the deal only covers the 2021 crop. There is still considerable uncertainty about Ukrainian production this year and even next, Meyer said.

Prior to the accords, Russian and Ukrainian officials blamed each other for blocking grain shipments. Moscow has accused Ukraine of failing to remove sea mines from ports, insisted on screening incoming ships for weapons and lifted restrictions on Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

Ukraine argued that the blockade of Russian ports and the launching of missiles from the Black Sea made safe shipping impossible. He asked for international guarantees that the Kremlin would not use safe corridors to attack Odessa and accused Russia of stealing grain from eastern Ukraine and deliberately burning Ukrainian fields.

Volodymyr Sidenko, an expert with the Kyiv-based Razumkov Center think tank, said Ukraine apparently did not raise the issue of stolen grain in the negotiations.

“It was part of an agreement: Kyiv does not raise the issue of stolen grain and Moscow does not insist on controlling Ukrainian ships. Kyiv and Moscow were forced to reach an agreement and compromise,” he said. -he declares.

The deal was also important for Russia’s geopolitical relations, the analyst noted.

“Russia has decided not to fuel a new crisis in Africa and to provoke hunger and government changes there,” Sidenko said. “The African Union had asked Putin to quickly alleviate the crisis with grain supplies.”

