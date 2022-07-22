PM Modi encourages people to hoist Trianga home from August 13-15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement by encouraging people to hoist or display the national flag in their homes between August 13 and 15.

Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation on the occasion of the 75th year of independence thus becomes a symbol not only of an act of personal connection with the Tirangas, but also of an embodiment, according to the government. of our commitment to nation building.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in people’s hearts and promote awareness of the Indian national flag.

This year, as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Habs or display it at home between August 13 and 15. This move will deepen our connection to the national flag,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Modi also recalled the courage and monumental efforts of those who dreamed of a flag for free India. He also shared some interesting history nuggets including details on the committee associated with our Habs and the first Habs deployed by Pandit Nehru.

Today, July 22 holds a special significance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our national flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets of history, including details of the committee associated with our Habs and the first Habs deployed by Pandit Nehru,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Today we remember the courage and the monumental efforts of all those who dreamed of a flag for free India when we were fighting the colonial regime. We reiterate our commitment to realizing their vision and building the India of their dreams,” the Prime Minister said on his tweet.

