Trump chose not to act when US Capitol came under attack, January 6 panel says





Donald Trump ignored White House staff, family members and outside advisers who urged the president to call off the mob attack on the US Capitol on January 6, according to testimony before the House panel. of the United States investigating the insurrection during its eighth and final hearing on the Summer Thursday Night.

Instead, Trump sat in the White House dining room for hours watching Fox News coverage of the assault, committee leaders said as they laid out new details about the attacks. 187 minutes between the end of Trump’s speech on the White House timeskip and his tweet telling the rioters. come home with love and peace.

Despite pleas from those close to him and despite seeing the violence unfold live on Fox, Trump remained unmoved. Trump did not fail to act, said committee member Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who co-led Thursday’s hearing: He chose not to act.

Vice President Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, pointed out that Trump’s refusal to condemn the riot was described by dozens of Republican witnesses, those who loyally served Donald Trump for years, she said. declared.

The accusation against Donald Trump in these hearings is not made by witnesses who were his political enemies. Rather, it is a series of confessions from Donald Trump’s own appointees, his own friends, his own campaign officials.

Here are some details that emerged Thursday night:

Trump clung until the last minute to the idea that the election was not over

The panel showed clips of Trump’s video message to supporters telling them to leave the Capitol, and of an address the next day. Even as he prepared for these statements, he refused to admit that he had lost the election.

“I don’t want to say the election is over,” he said in a Jan. 7 excerpt, reacting to a line penned by inclusive speechwriters. I just want to say, ‘Now Congress has certified the results, without saying so.

The unsubstantiated claim that Trump’s 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden was illegitimate and that the result could somehow be overturned was the concept that prompted the attack.

Trump heard from many who wanted him to call off the attack

Those identified as telling Trump or Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina, that he must condemn the violence included the Trumps children Ivanka Trump and Fox News host Donald Trump Jr. Sean Hannity, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and others.

Sarah Matthews, a former communications officer for Trump’s re-election campaign who was in the White House on Jan. 6, said she saw at rallies the power Trump had over his supporters.

He was the only person in the world who could recall the crowd he sent to the Capitol, Thompson said.

pence security detail

A White House national security official relayed a harrowing account of Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service details. Pence was on Capitol Hill to carry out his ceremonial role to certify the election results, which Trump strongly urged him not to do.

The official, whose identity the committee did not reveal because he feared reprisals, heard the chaos in the Capitol over the radio.

There was a lot of shouting, a lot of very personal calls on the radio, the official said. I don’t like to talk about it, but they were calling to say goodbye to family members.

The rioters’ anger has centered on Pence, U.S. Representative Elaine Luria, a Virginia Democrat who co-led Thursday’s hearing, said, after Trump tweeted at 2:24 p.m. that Pence lacked the courage to cancel the vote. He put a target on his own vice presidents, Luria said.

The panel showed video of Secret Service agents pushing Pence and his team to safety.

Hawley Joggers

Hours after raising a fist in solidarity with Trump supporters, the committee showed video of Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley jogging away from the Senate chamber as the crowd approached.

Hawley then voted not to certify the election results.

Cipollone considered resigning on January 6

The White House’s top lawyer decided not to resign because he feared who would replace him, he told the panel in recorded testimony.

Records do not exist

The White House telephone log does not include any entries from 11:06 a.m. to 6:54 p.m., although the president makes and receives calls during those hours, the committee said.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in recorded deposition that she gave Trump a list of senators and the president called them to urge them not to certify the election results.

Republican U.S. Senator from Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, said on a local television station in February that Trump called him as he prepared to evacuate the Capitol.

The committee also has phone records from Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, that show the two spoke to each other twice during that time.

The White House daily newspaper is also empty from 1:21 p.m. to 4:03 p.m. on Jan. 6, Luria said.

And the official White House photographer was told not to take pictures as Trump walked into the Rose Garden to record a video message to supporters.

See you in September

The panel will not hold another public hearing until September, said Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi. Thompson, who tested positive for COVID-19, appeared virtually.

The panel will continue its work during the Congressional recess in August, Cheney said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://iowacapitaldispatch.com/2022/07/22/trump-chose-not-to-act-as-u-s-capitol-underwent-attack-jan-6-panel-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos