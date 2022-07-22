After ‘surprising’ victory for Hamza Shahbaz, PTI chairman Imran Khan calls for protest





Imran Khan addresses the audience after PML-N candidate Hamza Shahbaz beat Pervez Elahi to become Punjab CM. Screenshot/Geo News Imran Khan addresses the audience after Hamza defeats Elahi. “I was in shock to see the incidents that happened at the assembly today,” adds Khan.

Following the ‘surprising’ victory of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan called on the masses to take to the streets tonight against the vice president’s decision.

The PTI Chairman was addressing the audience after PML-N candidate Hamza Shahbaz retained the post of Punjab CM against Pervez Elahi in the second round of the Punjab Assembly elections. Hamza’s victory was achieved after the vice president rejected PML-Q’s 10 votes, citing Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

The PTI chairman told the audience that he was “in shock” to see the incidents that unfolded in the Punjab Assembly during the second round of elections.

The former prime minister said democracy had ‘meritocracy and transparency’ but its foundation was ‘morals’.

“Democracy has no army. Parliament has no army. The army is elsewhere. Parliament has one thing, which is morality,” the PTI president said.

Sharing the example of the UK, Khan said British democracy works because Boris Johnson had to quit for throwing a party during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It wasn’t even news here, he had to quit because of it. Democracy is based on morality,” Imran said.

‘Circus’

The PTI chairman reminded Pakistanis of the “circus” that was witnessed at Sindh House before the vote of no confidence, saying similar scenes were seen today.

“Legislators have been auctioned off in the house of Sindh. Asif Zardari has been looting the country for 30 years. All this horse-trading is happening with Sindh’s public money,” he added.

The former prime minister said after being removed from office he mingled with citizens, recalling his peaceful protest being sprayed with tear gas and homes raided.

“In the byelections, people showed up like never before. They came out to reject American slavery,” Khan said.

“Consciousness Buyer”

“Today was the election of chief minister and last night the conscience buyer came. We heard overnight that Asif Zardari was playing a game,” the PTI chief said, adding that he was “shocked” to see what happened. at the Punjab Assembly today.

“They are not politicians, they are mobsters, they see people as sheep and goats. Shujaat’s letter alone is not effective, the decision is up to the house leader. Whatever happens today Today, it will create more economic uncertainty,” he warned.

The former prime minister further added that even he wrote a letter ordering lawmakers to vote for a certain candidate, but this was rejected and the house leader wrote it instead.

“The nation should protest today”

“The nation should protest today, you must tell them we are humans, not cattle. Everyone should register their protest so they know we are not sheep. They slaughtered the public warrant, and now all eyes are on the courts,” he added.

The former prime minister also said that the parliamentary leader of PML-Q was not Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as he is the leader of the party.

Khan said that if the “petty thieves” went to jail and the “big thieves” were not caught, then the nation would not progress. He added that his government was first overthrown through the use of “stolen money”, backed by a “foreign plot”.

“We will deal with them again and again, they will never let the country progress. As the rupee depreciates, their wealth will increase, their wealth is outside the country in dollars. We will not allow thieves to steal our mandate with stolen money,” the PTI President promised.

Following the party chairman’s call, PTI leaders took to their Twitter accounts to call on all supporters and workers to gather near the main thoroughfares of major cities in Pakistan to register their protest.

PTI approach SC

Earlier, PTI Secretary Asad Umar took to his Twitter account to announce that the party would file a petition with the Supreme Court.

“Unconstitutional decision”

PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib said the party garnered 186 votes in today’s elections; however, despite a clear majority, the vice president unconstitutionally rejected all 10 votes.

He announced that PTI supporters and workers would protest against the unconstitutional decision.

Sharing a screenshot of the Supreme Court ruling, former energy minister Hammad Azhar said that if an educated person had read the third paragraph on page five of the written verdict, Shujaat and Vice President would have saved their face.

“The imported government openly flouted the CS decision”

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said that once again the CS constitution and ruling had been openly flouted by the imported government. [and] its donors.

The mandate of the people stolen by [the] mafia. It seems that the conspirators want to push Pakistan towards the example of Sri Lanka, she wrote on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/429253-pti-chairman-imran-khan-speaks-to-media The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

