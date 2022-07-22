Reviews | The Good, the Bad and Donald Trump on January 6





Like any good season finale, the January 6 House Committee’s final scheduled public hearing sought to wrap up the action of previous episodes while holding out the promise of more drama to come.

Dereliction of duty was the theme for Thursday night, a damning but jarring way to categorize Donald Trump’s behavior on January 6, when he sat on his hands for more than three hours as a violent crowd, whipped in a frenzy over his election fraud lies, stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

Like previous audiences, this one had its share of jaw-dropping, head-banging, stomach-turning treats. The release of Mr Trump’s video remarks on January 7, the day after the horror, in which he moodily rejects the prepared line that this election is now over, was pathetic. It was heartbreaking to hear that members of Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service, fearing for their lives during the riot, made farewell calls to loved ones. And it was hard not to draw grim satisfaction from the video of Senator Josh Hawley crossing the Capitol to escape the crowd just hours after flashing the crowd outside a smarmy fist salute. (The Twitterverse is having fun with this one.)

It is through the accumulation of episodes and stories as detailed, lively, personal and often painful that January 6 has become obvious. But all of the witnesses and revelations can also be damning, with each new hearing calling for a new ordering of the best, the worst, and the most pathetic players in this whole sordid affair. Was John Eastman a more destructive influence than Rudy Giuliani? Who had the more poignant story of unhinged Holocaust deniers: Rusty Bowers or Gabriel Sherman? Was Jeffrey Clark the greatest tool of the whole administration?

Yet a handful of people stood out, providing some of the most memorable lessons about how our democracy came close to total collapse and the risks we still face.

Among the most uplifting takeaways was Liz Cheney’s demonstration of public service. Yes, ideologically speaking, she is a Democrats’ nightmare, an opposite conservative who would normally make excellent fundraising fodder. But when it comes to fighting for democracy, personal costs be damned, she has staked everything on the principle that protecting America from all enemies, whether foreign or Floridian, should prevail over political and political disagreements. I believe it’s the most important thing I’ve ever done professionally, she recently told my colleague Peter Baker, and possibly the most important thing I’ve ever done. Fact check: True.

At the other end of the patriotic spectrum lurks Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff. From the accounts of his actions (or lack thereof) leading up to and including January 6, not to mention his continued silence, we’ve learned a lot about what cynical, amoral, cowardly, smooching venality looks like. . It is suspected that somewhere in Mr Meadows’ attic hangs a portrait of him, his painted face steadily rotting.

Bill Stepien, Trump’s former campaign manager, delivered a clarifying look at the self-delusion and rationalization that many of those who make deals with the devil engage in. Mr. Stepien considers himself a member of Team Normal, the voices of reason that sought to protect America from the wackadoos of Team Rudy leading the insurgency train. Most notably, Mr. Stepien was among those who allowed Mr. Trump to do poisonous nonsense until the monster show got out of hand enough to threaten them personally, legally or physically, at which point they began to calmly look for exits. Even after the insurgency, some of these people cannot bring themselves to leave the former president, including Mr. Stepien, who continued to do consultancy work for the Trump world.

Shaye Moss and her mother, Lady Ruby Freeman, scrutineers in Georgia during the 2020 election, recall the longer-term damage Mr Trump’s lies have done to the electoral system. After Mr. Giuliani falsely accused the women of voter fraud, their lives were turned upside down by deranged Trump supporters. They were the subject of death threats and racist harangues. Ms Moss’ grandmother was mobbed at home by Holocaust deniers. There is nowhere I feel safe, Ms. Freeman told the committee. The women quit their jobs with the Fulton County Elections and Registration Department and they are not alone. Election workers have resigned en masse, many citing emotional strain from threats and other fallout from 2020. This is no way to run a democracy.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former senior assistant to Mr Meadows and one of the stars of the hearings, showed that courage has little to do with title or power. Her willingness to tell the public what she saw and heard around the West Wing on Jan. 6 should put people, like her former boss, to shame who still cover Mr. Trump’s butt. As Ms. Cheney observed of Ms. Hutchinson: She knew all along that she would be attacked by President Trump and by the men in their 50s, 60s and 70s who hide behind executive privilege.

Caroline Edwards, one of the Capitol police officers injured Jan. 6, denied BS’s Republican line, saying the riot was just an overly caffeinated exercise in free speech. Not unless your idea of ​​free speech involves law enforcement officers being gassed, beaten, and slipped into people’s blood. Mr. Trump’s lies are deadly. No one should forget that.

In a very brief videotaped appearance, retired General Mike Flynn, Mr. Trump’s first national security adviser, provided a cautionary tale of what happens when a once-respected public official is engulfed by a cult of conspiratorial personality. Short answer: nothing good. When a person gets to the point where they have to plead the Fifth to the question Do you believe in the peaceful transition of power in the United States of America? it’s time for friends and family to stage an intervention.

We learned that even inside the White House on January 6, at least a few people managed to retain their sense of duty. Take Matthew Pottinger, the former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, the former White House deputy press secretary, who both quit soon after the riot. Both were particularly appalled by Mr Trump’s 2:24 p.m. tweet attacking Mr Pence. According to them, a president who would further inflame an out-of-control mob already rampaging toward the Capitol was not someone they could continue to serve.

There were a few generic lessons to put away for later use. For example: less is more when it comes to hearing from lawmakers. Many thanks to whoever has abandoned the common practice of letting every committee member chat at every hearing. This genius deserves a bonus. And a medal. And should be responsible for future hearings.

There were also some super specific lessons, such as: Jared Kushner is exactly as smug, authoritative, self-centered, and haughty as long suspected. Although, hopefully, the American people will have no more reason to think of Mr. Kushner. Already.

The most important conclusion of these debates: Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. He bears the blame for the January 6 tragedy and, worse, is still working to destroy public confidence in the American electoral system.

What we still don’t know is whether the American people, and more specifically the Republicans, will let him off the hook, whether he will choose to stand up for democracy or stand up for this petty, vengeful, toxic political crook. Because it can’t be both. For all the lessons from past horror hearings, their most chilling conclusion is the extent of the future damage Mr. Trump stands to do if left unchecked.

Ms. Cheney underscored this troubling reality in her closing remarks: Every American must consider this: Can a president who was prepared to make the choices that Donald Trump made during the January 6 violence ever be entrusted with a position of authority in our great nation? Again?

This is not so much a question as a warning.

