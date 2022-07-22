Substandard Road Works During Prime Minister’s Visit: K’taka Gov’t Suspends 2 Engineers





The Karnataka government on Friday suspended two engineers attached to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in connection with non-compliant road works carried out during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on June 20. Bengaluru’s civic bodies, BBMP and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) had come under scrutiny after substandard road works were discussed at the national level, embarrassing senior BJP brass. The Prime Minister’s Office had also sought clarification from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office regarding the matter. The BBMP had issued notices to engineers and the matter was investigated. Substandard work has been proven in the probe. Deputy Executive Engineer A. Ravi and Deputy Engineer IK Vishwas were suspended after investigation. The paving work undertaken for the main Mariyappanapalya road on the Bengaluru University campus was substandard and the road layer could be removed by hand. Party insiders confirmed that Prime Minister Modi was upset by the news. He also expressed concern about the development of the situation, as the party tries to create its own image in view of the next elections in the Assembly. Considering the seriousness of the problem, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had tasked the BBMP Commissioner to carry out an investigation into the road collapse which had been laid just before Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the city. The road near Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) was laid just days before Modi’s visit to inaugurate the BASE campus. The Karnataka High Court had criticized civic agencies in Bengaluru saying that road conditions would improve if only the prime minister and president visited Bengaluru often. The court also discussed whether the Prime Minister had to travel on different routes each time for the agencies to do their duty. The BBMP has come under fire for spending Rs 23 crore on lifting 14 km of roads in the state capital ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit. The asphalt roads developed cracks in many places and in some places the roads even collapsed, exposing the public to danger. The authorities had developed Kengeri to Kommaghatta (7 km), Mysuru Road (0.15 km), a section after the flyover of Hebbal (2.4 km), Tumakuru Road (0.90 km) and roads on the campus of the University of Bengaluru (3.6 km). The BBMP also repaired maidans, repaired streetlights, painted roads and curbs ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit. The work was done on a war footing in the midst of the rains. Sources said the contractors would have thrown all the guidelines in the air when building roads ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. It is alleged that instead of emulsion, kerosene was used, which significantly reduces costs, and bitumen, which must be laid at a temperature of 110-140 degrees, was laid at a temperature below 90 degrees. The engineer in charge, who should have ensured quality, turned a blind eye, sources said. –IANS mka/dpb (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/substandard-road-work-during-pm-visit-k-taka-govt-suspends-2-engineers-122072200439_1.html

