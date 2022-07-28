Imran Khan insists on early elections in Pakistan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan reiterated on Wednesday that “only early elections can end the economic and political crises in Pakistan.”

The PTI leader believed that a timely election would have saved the country from the economic crisis it faces today, The Express Tribune reported.

The deposed prime minister has claimed that there is only one way for Pakistan to come out of the current situation and that is to secure new general elections in the country.

He also blamed the electoral commission for its opposition to electronic voting machines. Imran added that EVMs could have stopped countless avenues of corruption but he opposed them, The Express Tribune reported.

The former prime minister, in his televised address to the nation, said the Pakistani masses “have turned into a nation”, adding that the way the PTI succeeded despite all the “tactics” of the ruling party was a miracle.

The PTI chief claimed the country had the right economic indicators when he was in power and he warned “powerful quarters” about it, The Express Tribune reported.

“We were at a fast pace on the agricultural front with all four bumper crops showing progress,” he said, adding, “The way we approached the situation during the COVID-19 pandemic was also admired by international organizations”.

“Pakistan was on an upward trajectory and that’s when a plot was hatched against us,” he recalls.

Earlier today, the former prime minister took to his official Twitter account to thank the nation for showing support last night for the Supreme Court ruling, which he said upheld “the Constitution and the law”.

His announcement came after the devastating blow to the nascent ruling coalition led by Shehbaz Sharif, as the Supreme Court overturned the decision of Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Dost Muhammad Mazari, on the election of the minister. chief of Punjab, paving the way for the rise of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of the PTI. to the throne in the political heartland of the country – Punjab.

At the conclusion of a hearing that has gripped the country for the past four days, a three-member bench, including Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, announced an unusually harsh verdict after more than three hours of delay.

“The governance of the Punjab province according to the Constitution has been overthrown and the fundamental rights of the people have been seriously violated,” the Supreme Court said in its brief 11-page order.

“Consequently, the decision of 22.07.2022 rendered by Respondent No. 1, Vice President, Punjab Assembly is hereby set aside and declared void, without legal authority and without legal effect,” the order reads. .

Under the order, Hamza Shahbaz of the PML-N lost his status as “administrator” chief minister.

