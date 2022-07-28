Government tried everything to beat us in Punjab partial polls: Imran Khan





PTI leader Imran Khan addresses the audience on Wednesday. Screenshot/Geographic News

PTI chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the government had tried everything to defeat the PTI in the by-elections in Punjab.

In a televised address to the public, Khan claimed that PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) worked together to defeat his party in the partial polls.

First, Hamza was illegally imposed on us, he alleged, adding that despite the SC refraining from using the state apparatus and administration for personal gain, the leader of the PML-N used it to rig the elections in the province.

He accused the ECP of collaborating with Hamza and called his party’s victory a miracle.

A new story is being written, he said, saying the victory came after the public came out to vote for the PTI.

The former prime minister added that the coalition government disrespects the public, viewing them as sheep and goats and trying to impose corrupt people on them.

“Pakistanis are becoming a nation”

Recalling the announcement of the “Azadi March” by the PTI on May 25, Khan said the coalition government had created obstacles for those who supported the Haqeeqi Azaadi.

Today I want to thank the Almighty because despite all the obstacles people have come out to show their support rather than staying at home out of fear, he said, adding that he was happy to to see Pakistanis become a nation.

He added, throughout my life, I have witnessed such enthusiasm only once before and that was during the 1965 war; at that time, everyone thought the nation was fighting. And now I have seen the same enthusiasm among the masses in the by-votes in all 20 constituencies of Punjab.

In his address, he also thanked the public for showing their support and taking to the streets last night to celebrate the Supreme Court’s verdict in favor of the PTI.

The SC declared Pervez Elahi the new chief minister of Punjab after removing Hamza Shahbaz from the PML-N.

Khan says he has warned authorities of long-term impacts

In his address, the former prime minister said that all economic indicators of Pakistan showed the economy growing significantly during his party’s tenure, saying the economic survey 2021-22 showed such growth had was observed after 17 years.

Highlighting the relief programs announced by his government, including the health card initiative, the PTI president said the party’s efforts were leading the country towards a welfare state.

Criticizing the coalition government, Khan argued that during the three and a half years of the PTI-led administration in the capital, the US dollar had strengthened cumulatively by 50 rupees; however, he earned around Rs53 in the first three months of the coalition government.

The question, however, remains the same: when the country was functioning well, then why was conspiracy allowed despite knowledge of the long-term effects? he said, questioning the authorities who, according to him, could have stopped the plot.

“Elections are only a solution”

Khan also shared solutions to the problems Pakistan was facing, saying there was only one way to overcome the crisis. A new electoral commission should be formed to conduct transparent elections, he demanded, adding that electronic voting machines (EVMs) could have stopped rigging because the results are announced as soon as the polls are over and they can stop 130 faking methods.

The PTI leader also acknowledged that the current situation was difficult, adding that the longer this coalition government remains in power, the more difficult it will become for the people. [to survive].

Speaking about the SC verdict, the PTI chief said that all the thieves were criticizing the supreme court as they considered themselves above the law.

They think the law is for ordinary people only, he said, adding that during the by-elections, rangers and police shelled our people, despite their conscience telling them it was wrong, they were afraid of lose their jobs and toe the line. “

Over the past 26 years, they have made all kinds of allegations against me and resorted to defamation, he lamented, stressing that the country must become self-sufficient.

It is better to die than to be a slave because society suffers when thieves are in power, he stressed.

