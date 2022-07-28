Trump threatens to sue CNN for defamation





Former President Trump has announced that he plans to take legal action against CNN for what he considers to be defamation acts against him that date back to 2016.

The 282-page letter from Trump’s lawyers to CNN, dated July 21, states that “Disregarding President Trump’s sincere belief in his statements, CNN has published numerous articles calling him a ‘liar’ and purveyor of “big lie”. ‘” as reported by The Hill.

“I have notified CNN of my intention to take legal action for their repeated defamatory statements against me,” Trump said in a statement. “I will also take action against other media outlets that have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 election. I will never stop fighting for the truth and for justice. future of our country!”

The purpose of the lawsuit is to encourage CNN to retract or “change” statements made in both print and on-air that Trump and his attorney believe are defamatory. Examples of such statements listed in the 282-page letter largely deal with CNN referring to Trump’s belief that the 2020 election was stolen from him as “baseless.”

Referring to Trump and CNN’s coverage of “The Big Lie,” the letter states that “CNN on-air personalities, including John King, Jake Tapper, John Avlon, Brianna Keilar, Don Lemon and Jeffrey Toobin, among others, continued to use the phrase describing President Trump’s subjective state of mind despite an apparent warning from their chief executive.”

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

“In this case, President Trump’s comments are not lies: he subjectively believes that the results of the 2020 presidential election triggered fraudulent voting activity in several key states. Moreover, the repeated characterization of President Trump’s lie was clearly at odds with CNN’s treatment of individuals claiming that President Trump’s 2016 year was ‘illegitimate’ or based on ‘Russian interference’,” the letter continued. .

Read more

about this topic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/07/27/threatens-to-cnn-for-defamation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos