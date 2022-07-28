Turkey says Sweden and Finland are not respecting NATO agreement | News | DW





Sweden has not yet extradited suspects wanted by Turkey on terrorism-related charges, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday. “They must take responsibility, otherwise we will block their NATO candidacies,” Cavusoglu said, according to state broadcaster TRT World. Cavusoglu also claimed that “terrorist propaganda in Sweden and Finland continues”. Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but faced opposition from Turkey over claims that the Scandinavian countries supported the ” terrorism”. Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused them of being a haven for Kurdish militants. Ankara dropped its objections in June after Nordic states “promptly dealt with Turkey’s pending deportation or extradition requests of suspected terrorists”. On Wednesday, Cavusolgu said the deal was currently being processed by his ministry. “If the obligations are met, it will be sent to the president and he will send it to parliament. Of course, parliament will decide, but it cannot be sent at the moment,” he told the pro-government newspaper. Daily Sabbah. Turkey’s requirements Turkish President Erdogan said Sweden had promised to extradite 73 “terrorists” wanted by Turkish authorities as part of the deal. Last week, he said that if the Nordic states back out of the deal, Turkey’s parliament would still be able to opt out of the deal. Ankara is particularly concerned about members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group by the EU and the United States. It is also after supporters of exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen. The Nordic pair said legal process will be followed Sweden’s Justice Minister Morgan Johannsson previously said the country would follow international and local laws when assessing extradition requests and would not extradite Swedish citizens. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto stressed that Helsinki would also be guided by the rule of law when it comes to extradition. Opponents of Erdogan, including lawmakers, human rights activists and journalists, have often ended up in jail on what are generally considered trumped up charges. lo/dj (AFP, Reuters)

