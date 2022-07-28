‘Tory’ MPs promote Boris Johnson’s candidacy for NATO Secretary General





Current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's term ends in September 2023, but all 30 Alliance members must unanimously approve a successor

Boris Johnson's farewell to MPs: "Hasta la vista, baby"

Boris Johnson’s farewell to MPs: “Hasta la vista, baby” Madrid Summit Stoltenberg kicks off NATO summit by urging allies to ‘invest more in defence’ in face of ‘brutality’ seen in Ukraine Several Conservative MPs have decided to promote the candidacy of “Prime Minister” Boris Johnson as NATO Secretary Generalbefore the planned succession in September 2023, when former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg leaves the post. Tory MPs Mark Francois and Richard Drax are spearheading the initiative, according to ‘The Daily Telegraph’. “People will probably discuss Boris Johnson’s legacy for years, but what is clearly undisputed is his support for Ukraine in the face of barbarism in Russia,” said parliamentary committee member Mark Francois. defense (and one of the staunchest defenders of the legacy of Boris Johnson). “If he decides to run, Johnson could rely on President Zelenski as a reference,” say the promoters of his possible candidacy, who are also raise funds in Ukraine like MP Oleksi Goncharenko, one of the first to join the petition. Tory MP Richard Drax stresses that Johnson’s candidacy will surely be supported by the United States, in the face of concerns about a possible defense initiative by the European Union. “Any British candidate for the post of general secretary would be a good choice,” Drax said. “If Boris Johnson wanted to, he could surely do it.” However, Johnson’s supposed nomination would face a difficult hurdle to overcome. NATO’s Secretary General is unanimously appointed from among its 30 members, and it’s hard to imagine that some of them support the politician who “broke up” the European Union. French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he has maintained a political pulse for the past three years, would perhaps be the first to exercise his right of veto. Moreover, if elected, Boris Johnson would have to return to Brussels, the city where he worked as a correspondent for ‘The Daily Telegraph’ and where he was seen as little less than persona non grata. Jens Stoltenberg’s replacement was scheduled for September this year, but member countries decided to extend his term for a year due to the war in Ukraine. The 63-year-old former Norwegian Prime Minister took office in 2014. Among the possible candidates for his succession is also the current British Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace. The sudden push for Boris Johnson’s candidacy – launched first by the Tory tabloid ‘The Daily Express’ and seconded by ‘The Daily Telegraph’ – comes amid the countdown to his departure from Downing Street, scheduled for 5 September after the election of the new curator. chief. Current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is the favorite against former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak. Labor torpedoed meanwhile, hit hard on the alleged candidacy of Boris Johnson alleging his controversial relationship with former KGB spy Alexander Lebedev and his son Eugeny, editor of the ‘Evening Standard’. “The man who secretly met a former KGB agent after a NATO summit and can’t remember what they talked about can run for secretary general?” Asked Angela Rayner, the “number two” Labor, on Twitter. . “I think the answer is no’.” According to the criteria of The trust project Know more

