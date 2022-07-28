Biden’s call with Xi Jinping will focus on areas of US-China cooperation, not just tensions

A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden via video link, at a restaurant in Beijing, China November 16, 2021.

As rising tensions between Washington and Beijing dominated headlines, Kirby insisted there was inherent value in holding a call, even if Biden and Xi failed to resolve any of their myriad issues. of disagreement.

“There are so many things about the bilateral relationship between the United States and China that these two leaders need to talk about,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, noting that the call would take place “ in the next few days” and would be Biden. and Xi’s 5th leader-to-leader conversation.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s next call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping will focus on areas of potential cooperation between the United States and China, the White House said Wednesday, even as diplomatic relations between the two nations are tense about Russia, intellectual property disputes and even espionage.

“That’s the bottom line: The president wants to make sure the lines of communication with President Xi stay open, because they need to,” Kirby said.

“There are issues on which we can cooperate with China, and there are obviously issues where there is friction and tension,” he told reporters during the daily House press briefing. White.

He noted tensions over China’s treatment of Taiwan, China’s “aggressive and coercive behavior in the Indo-Pacific outside Taiwan”, economic problems and China’s reluctance to condemn unprovoked war. from Russia to Ukraine as potential sticking points.

“I would expect all of those things to be part and parcel of this conversation,” Kirby said.

The former Defense Department spokesperson also sought to downplay a new source of bilateral tension: a possible U.S. congressional trip to Taiwan, which could be led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Pelosi has neither confirmed nor denied the widely rumored trip, and it is not on the official itinerary for his Asia trip in early August — so far only Japan, Singapore and Indonesia are on the listing.

Pressed by reporters about a possible stopover in Taiwan, Pelosi said Wednesday she was not discussing her travel plans because it posed a security risk.

Nonetheless, Beijing has sharply criticized even the prospect of a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan, arguing that it would signal tacit US support for the independence movement inside Taiwan, which Beijing sees as an existential threat to the Chinese sovereignty.

“If the US side insists on making this visit, China will act firmly to respond resolutely and take countermeasures,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said recently.

Kirby dismissed Beijing’s vague threats, saying they were making a lot of noise for a trip that isn’t even official yet.

“The rhetoric coming out of the Chinese side here about a trip that hasn’t been decided or announced is unnecessary and unnecessary,” he said.