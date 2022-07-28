Imran Khan demands general elections under new electoral commission





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has called for general elections in the country under a new election commission.

Addressing party workers and supporters on a live TV broadcast on Wednesday night, he claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in collusion with PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz, tried to defeat us . [PTI] in the Punjab partial polls.

We need a credible electoral commission that no political party has a problem with, Imran argued, insisting that if general elections were not called, the economy would suffer more.

The PTI President thanked all supporters for standing with him to defeat the imported government of corrupt people.

He recalled that the last time he saw a united country was during the 1965 war. After that, I saw the unity among the people when the corrupt government was granted to us.

The PTI leader highlighted the exclusive measures taken by his government that have benefited the people.

Pakistan is among the countries that saved the economy and people’s lives during the coronavirus, he said. Many international organizations have praised our work.

Imran stressed that the first thing he would do if he returned to power would be to help Pakistanis abroad.

They have broken the record of remittances and been offered housing projects by the PTI government, he said, adding that we will bring their hard-earned dollars to the country so that the pressure of the rupee will be relieved. .

The former prime minister said: We will not go to the International Monetary Fund when wealthy overseas Pakistanis help us.

He asked why the economy of India and Bangladesh is far ahead of Pakistan. He said the biggest problem in this country is the rule of law.

The former Prime Minister recalled that when the PTI announced its “Azadi March” on May 25, they [coalition government] makes every effort to create obstacles for the families who came to support the Haqeeqi Azadi.

Today I wish the Almighty that despite all the obstacles people came out to show their support rather than staying home out of fear, he said, adding that he was happy that the people of Pakistan begins to become a nation now.

Khan further added that every effort was made to defeat the PTI in the by-elections. First of all, Hamza was illegally imposed on us and even when the supreme court ordered him to refrain from using the state apparatus and administration for personal gain, he used all of the above to rig the elections.

Accusing the ECP of supporting Hamza, he said: The electoral commission also tried to defeat us by helping the PML-N in the by-elections.

Calling his party’s victory a miracle, he said that despite all efforts, the PTI managed to win because of the people who turned out to vote. A new story is being written, he says.

The PTI Chairman said that all economic indicators of Pakistan showed the economy growing significantly during PTI’s tenure, saying the economic survey 2021-22 showed that such growth had been seen after 17 years.

Highlighting the relief programs announced by his government, including the health card initiative, Khan said the party’s efforts were leading the county towards a welfare state.

Rebuking the coalition government, he argued that during the three and a half years of the PTI-led government, the US dollar had strengthened cumulatively by Rs50; however, he earned around Rs53 in the first three months of the coalition government.

The question, however, remains the same: when the country was functioning well, then why was conspiracy allowed despite knowledge of the long-term effects? he questioned authorities who he believed could have stopped the plot.

He said the political rivals used all tactics to defeat the PTI but remained in check. They tried to beat us in the by-elections with the collaboration of the electoral commission, he alleged. Khan added that the corrupt rulers were facing defeat due to the nation’s resistance.

He said that PTI had launched a successful poverty alleviation program, Ehsaas and health card, in Pakistan. The PTI has now established its government in Punjab. We will restore the Ehsaas program and the health card system in the province.

We will also launch a rationing program in Punjab. Through the ration program, the government will provide essentials including cooking oil, ghee, sugar and other items at low cost.

He said new elections are the only solution to the political crisis in Pakistan. He also demanded the creation of a trustworthy electoral commission. The PTI President reiterated that the current Chief Electoral Commissioner (CEC) is not trustworthy.

