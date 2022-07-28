Feds get new warrant to search phone contents of pro-Trump lawyers





Eastman is a central figure in investigations into then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to void the 2020 election. He helped lead a team of lawyers who developed a fringe strategy to lobby legislatures Republican-led states to adopt alternative lists of pro-Trump voters that could be used to reverse Trump’s defeat. In March, a federal judge determined that Eastman and Trump likely participated in a criminal conspiracy to void the election, in part by using the fake voters to try to reverse the result on Jan. 6, 2021, the day Congress had to count the electoral votes. and certify election results.

Windoms’ case is something of a milestone because, although his identity has been known in the media for months, until Wednesday the Justice Department had never confirmed his involvement in the Jan. 6 investigation. The filing also indicates that Windom now works as an assistant U.S. attorney with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC.

A spokesperson for that office declined to comment Wednesday on Windoms’ role and portfolio.

Wednesday’s court filing is also a significant development in the Justice Department’s evidence-gathering process tied to Eastman, which has been underway for more than a month.

On June 17, the Justice Department obtained a warrant from a federal magistrate in Albuquerque, NM, authorizing the seizure of Eastman’s electronic devices and allowing officials to use Eastman’s face or fingerprints to unlock devices, if necessary.

However, this warrant did not allow investigators to actually examine emails, text messages or text devices on these electronic devices.

FBI agents confronted Eastman on June 22 and obtained the cellphone, using the original warrant. Video of the encounter shows Eastman repeatedly asking officers to see the warrant, which they revealed to him after taking his phone.

Eastman quickly filed a motion to compel the release of his phone, alleging flaws in the search warrant and the possibility of prosecutors combing through records that should have been protected by solicitor-client privilege.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Brack denied the lawyers’ motion earlier this month, saying Eastmans’ claims that the government was encroaching on his rights were premature because the second term had no issued and investigators had not yet reviewed the data.

