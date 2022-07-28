Politics
44th Chess Olympiad Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares the 44th Chess Olympiad open today at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Live Chess Olympiad: The 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9, 2022. The prestigious competition, held since 1927, is being staged for the first time in India and Asia after 30 years. With 187 participating countries, it will be the largest participation in a Chess Olympiad. India also field their biggest ever contingent in the competition, featuring 30 players across 6 teams.
North Korea threatens to use nuclear weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he is ready to use his nuclear weapons in possible military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media said on Thursday, as he unleashed a fiery rhetoric against rivals who he says are pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of war. .
Indian wrestler Suraj Vashishth wins first ever gold medal at U-17 Greco-Roman World Championship in Rome, Italy
Asian stocks open higher
Asian stocks made cautious gains on Thursday as investors tipped the pace of U.S. rate hikes to slow, lowering bond yields and restraining the dollar. As expected, the US Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points to 2.25-2.5%, but noted some easing in recent data.
These companies will announce their quarterly results today
Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Vedanta, SBI Cards, Shree Cement, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Punjab National Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Jubilant FoodWorks are among the companies to announce their quarterly results today.
Russia redeploys troops to southern Ukraine
Russian forces have taken control of Ukraine’s second-largest power station and are carrying out a ‘massive redeployment’ of troops in three southern regions, a Ukrainian presidential adviser has said, expecting a counter-offensive Ukrainian. The Russian redeployment to the south appears to be a shift to strategic offensive defense, he added, with troops sent to the Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
Iraqi protesters enter the capital’s high-security green zone: AFP
Supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr danced and sang after storming parliament in the capital’s high-security Green Zone, to protest against a rival bloc’s nomination for prime minister, the report said. AFP.
MPs continue to demonstrate in Parliament
#WATCH | Delhi: The 50-hour day-night protest by suspended MPs continues outside the Gandhi statue in Parliament.… https://t.co/9JXxBxpnWj
— ANI (@ANI) 1658973271000
China reports 626 new COVID cases
China reported 626 new coronavirus cases for July 27, of which 119 were symptomatic and 507 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said Thursday. That compared to 703 new cases a day earlier – 120 symptomatic and 583 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
No-confidence motion against Chhattisgarh Congress government defeated
The debate, in which the BJP presented an 84-point “charge sheet” against the state government, passed after midnight after a 1 p.m. debate in the Assembly. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel responded to the debate before the motion was defeated. Opposition leader Dharam Lal Kaushik filed the indictment in the House.
Tokyo stocks open higher
The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.75%, or 209.14 points, to 27,924.89 in early trading, while the broader Topix index was up 0.42%, or 8, 24 points, at 1,953.99.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will attend the SCO meeting today and may meet his Pakistani counterpart
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Uzbekistan scheduled for July 28-29. It would be the first time that Jaishankar would meet in person his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto who took over after the formation of the new government Shehbaz Sharif.
5G spectrum auction will continue for day three today
India’s first 5G auction on Wednesday received bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore on the second day as aggressive cross-party bidding by players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel pushed the sale on the third day. The government has promised to allocate the spectrum in record time and plans to roll out 5G services by September-October. The goal is to award spectrum by August 14-15.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony tomorrow
The 2022 Commonwealth Games will begin tomorrow. The sporting extravaganza will see the participation of 5,000 athletes from 72 countries and will culminate on August 8. PV Sindhu will be India’s flag bearer at the CWG opening ceremony.
India beat West Indies by 119 points in 3rd ODI
India beat West Indies by 119 runs via the DLS method in a third ODI in the rain to complete a 3-0 shutout against West Indies. Chasing a revised target of 257 in 35 overs, the Windies fell back for 137 in 26 overs.
Kerala government to launch online taxi service
Named ‘Kerala Savari’, the online taxi hire service is being rolled out by the state Department of Labor linking existing automated taxi networks in the state with the aim of ensuring safe and dispute-free travel for the public at affordable statewide rates.
K’taka CM cancels one-year government celebrations over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions sparked by the brutal murder of a BJP youth wing worker in Karnataka, the state’s chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, has announced the cancellation of all events planned to celebrate the end of his first year in office. Bommai had taken office as Chief Minister on July 28, 2021, following the resignation of BS Yeddyurappa on July 26, 2021.
44th Chess Olympiad
The Prime Minister will travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at the JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai at around 6 p.m. The 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9, 2022. The prestigious competition, held since 1927, is being staged for the first time in India and Asia after 30 years.
PM Modi visits Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several Sabar Dairy projects in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha today. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sabar Dairy Powder Plant with a capacity of approximately 120 Metric Tons Per Day (MTPD). The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the aseptic milk packaging plant at Sabar Dairy. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Sabar cheese and whey drying plant project.
