China’s domestic issues will weigh on Biden-Xi call





Any member who wants to go there should. It shows political deterrence for President Xi, said Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who had to decline due to a scheduling conflict. But she should also pay attention to the military if she’s going to backfire and make things worse. Mr Biden, who has repeatedly riled China since taking office saying he would use force to defend Taiwan, said last week the military believed now was not the right time for Mrs. Pelosi leaves. There was talk of a possible danger, even speculation that China would send warplanes to follow his plane. Some on Capitol Hill see it as a clumsy effort by the White House to pressure Ms. Pelosi to cancel such a trip, the first by a speaker in 25 years, but Republicans and some Democrats have urged her to follow rather than let Beijing dictate US actions. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters traveling with him to Australia on Wednesday that he would provide security for any travel the speaker takes, as the armed forces traditionally do. If it is decided that President Pelosi or someone else is going to travel and he requests military support, we will do what is necessary to ensure that their visit goes smoothly, he said. The conflict comes as the United States seeks to compete more vigorously with China economically and politically. The Senate on Wednesday adopted a measure investing in the production of semiconductors to revive American industry and reduce dependence on Chinese products. Representative Adam B. Schiff, a senior Democrat from California, introduced separate legislation on Wednesday allowing the Biden administration to impose sanctions on Chinese officials or entities aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine. Those actions fueled resentment in Beijing, analysts said. The Chinese see Washington as intentionally provoking a crisis, said Susan A. Thornton, a senior fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center and a longtime diplomat who has worked on Asian politics. I don’t know what Biden could say that would convince them otherwise. But China reacted more aggressively than in the past. Ms Pelosi first announced a plan to travel to Taiwan in April only to postpone it after she tested positive for coronavirus, and Beijing paid little heed to it at the time. Moreover, a succession of other high-profile Americans have surrendered recently, including prominent members of Congress and two former defense secretaries, Jim Mattis and Mark T. Esper, without causing a crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/27/us/politics/biden-jinping-china-taiwan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos