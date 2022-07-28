Turkey Brokers Russia-Ukraine Deal Chicago Tribune





On July 22, the warring nations of Russia and Ukraine, along with Turkey and the United Nations, signed an important agreement to allow the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine. Moscow had blocked shipments. Turkey announced the deal on July 21. Turkey remains a bulwark against Islamic extremism, and traditionally a reliable ally of the United States, both within and far beyond the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Turkish culture emphasizes warlike prowess, and national success here is historically notable. Autocrat Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been in power as prime minister and now president since 2003. During that long tenure, he has curtailed democratic freedom and expanded his arbitrary authority. Given these retrograde developments, people easily overlook the geostrategic importance of Turkey. This is especially true in the United States, where mass media generally focus on more superficial aspects of information. Despite the horrific terrorist attacks of September 11 and the national debate over immigration, we remain a relatively safe nation. Yet realism requires recognizing Turkey’s importance to regional stability and our own national security. The nation pursues the pursuit of economic modernization. This includes expanding trade and investment, significantly reaching Central Asia as well as Europe. Furthermore, Turkey has been able to maintain reasonably good cooperative relations at the operational level within Europe and the United States. Economic development strengthens security relationships. The practical links with NATO are relatively strong. Turkey’s military is the second largest in NATO, after US Turkey was a major combatant in the Korean War. In Afghanistan, the nation was a leader. Turkey oversees vital sea and land routes, including the Bosphorus, which controls access between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. Turkey has shown willingness to use the leverage provided by geography and water. This includes but also extends far beyond the Bosphorus. Turkey controls the headwaters of the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, vital water sources for Iraq and Syria. In 1998, Kurdish separatist leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an enemy of Turkey, sought refuge in Syria. After a four-week stalemate, Syria expelled him. Ankara had threatened to cut off the water. Turkey is also a strategic pivot, Western in its practices but with a predominantly Muslim population. The successful revolution in the 1920s led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk established Turkey’s secular constitution. Terrorist groups have not won support and Islamic extremism remains weak. From the 13th century to the rapidly accelerating decline of the 19th century, the Ottoman Empire that culminated at the Danube in Europe relied on military power reinforced by secular executive practices. Industrialization remained foreign. Lake County Sunshine News Twice a week Lake County news updates delivered every Monday and Wednesday This has changed. During the last decades of the 20th century, the economy became a powerhouse. Economic growth and investment flourished, corruption and inflation dropped significantly, and government red tape and bottlenecks were steadily reduced. Great honor goes to Reformed Prime Minister and President Turgut zal, who served from 1983 to 1993. Friendship with President George H.W. Bush facilitated the US B-52 bomber base in Turkey during the Gulf War of 1990-1991. In 2015, Turkey hosted the Group of 20 industrial nations, but is now struggling economically. This presents the United States with the opportunity for renewed leadership, largely overlooked in this century. Bush and his associates have earned great credit for their outstanding regional leadership. In 1990-91, the US-led coalition with UN authorization drove the Iraqi army out of occupied Kuwait. The decisive victory was followed by effective diplomacy. Today, US leaders should emphasize security ties, while resisting Erdogan’s domestic excesses. Bush and company provide the example. Arthur I. Cyr is the author of After the Cold War (NYU Press and Macmillan/Palgrave). Contact: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/lake-county-news-sun/opinion/ct-lns-cyr-ukraine-grain-st-0730-20220727-wpp7v4b4rveyffu53njbqtm7ae-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos