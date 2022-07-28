Trump threatens CNN with lawsuits over ‘defamatory’ reporting





Former President Trump said Wednesday he plans to take legal action against CNN, alleging the network has repeatedly defamed him since his 2016 presidential campaign.

I have informed CNN of my intention to take legal action for their repeated defamatory statements against me, Trump said in a statement. I will also take action against other media that have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 election. I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our country!

The 282-page letter from Trump’s lawyers to CNN executives, dated July 21, asks the network to retract or correct numerous on-air statements and published articles about Trump that lawyers allege are false and defamatory.

The letter goes on to cite dozens of examples, many of which relate to the networks’ coverage of Trump’s repeated claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. CNN coverage has frequently called these claims lies, false stories and baseless theories, among other terms.

The lawsuit alleges that these descriptions are false and defamatory, in part because Trump sincerely believes his claims that the election was stolen.

“Disregarding President Trump’s sincere belief in his statements, CNN has published numerous articles calling him a ‘liar’ and purveyor of the ‘big lie,'” the letter told CNN.

But perhaps in a preview of how Trump’s lawsuit is likely to be received, dozens of lawsuits filed after 2020 alleging there was widespread fraud that tipped the scales in Joe Biden’s favor were summarily dismissed due to lack of evidence, in some cases by Trump-appointed judges.

Trump has spent the 18 months since leaving office continuing to claim the 2020 election was stolen or rigged from him, including as recently as Tuesday during a speech in Washington, D.C. Multiple audits and recounts validated Bidens’ victory, and many former Trump administration officials said there wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome.

Many of the articles cited in the lawsuit are opinion pieces or analysis of Trump’s rhetoric after the 2020 election, in some cases linking that rhetoric to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Others are news articles documenting the frequency of his inaccurate statements. statements on electoral fraud.

The lawsuit also references comments on CNN after the 2016 election by various Democrats who claimed Russian interference played a role in Trump’s election. The intelligence community has established that Russia interfered in this election.

Trump has a habit of threatening to sue those who criticize him, though he has rarely followed through in recent years.

He previously threatened to sue women accusing him of sexual misconduct ahead of the 2016 election; he threatened to sue the New York Times for critical coverage; and he suggested he could sue Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for comments before his first impeachment.

Trump has also previously argued that the United States should change its defamation laws to make it easier to prosecute news outlets and authors for their work.

Many other news outlets have routinely called Trump’s claims about the 2020 election baseless or a lie, but the former president has long had a falling out with CNN and his staff.

The network recently hired Chris Licht to replace Jeff Zucker as CEO. Licht reportedly told network anchors at a meeting last month that they should limit the use of the phrase the big lie when referring to Trump’s campaign claims, fearing he was too partisan.

CNN declined to comment.

This story was updated at 4:30 p.m.

