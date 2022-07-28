Where are the Trump donations going?





The former president controls four Save America political action committees; Make America Great Again! Inc.; Trump Makes America Even Greater PAC; and Make America Great Again Action. PAC cash on hand as of June 30 stood at $103.1 million, $10.3 million, $7.3 million, and $700,000, respectively, giving Mr. Trump more than $121 million to its disposition.

By comparison, at the end of June, the Republican National Committee, the Republican National Senate Committee and the Republican National Committee of Congress together had $174.8 million. Mr. Trump has built up a war chest equivalent to 70% of that of these national GOP groups.

This will come as no surprise to the many small Republican donors who are inundated with requests for past presidents’ causes. In 24 hours this week, I received 25 funding requests from Trump World begging me to help save America from the Democrats. In exchange for donations, I was offered an official Trump 2022 card blue, then gold, limited edition Trump wine glasses (I don’t drink), an EXCLUSIVE Trump rally shirt and an official wall slot from Trump 2022 donors. In addition to freebies, the emails offered flattery: I was called Trump’s MVP, one of the president’s most loyal former supporters, an America First Trump Patriot, and a Patriot of the Month. . I even received an invitation to join the American Defense Task Force.

Those demands have apparently produced a flood of contributions that donors say will help defeat the Democrats. But it’s unclear how much of Mr Trump’s profit will help in the medium term.

One option on the table, according to federal election lawyers, is to convert that money into a Trump presidential campaign. If Mr. Trump decides he needs to eclipse midterm reviews and announce this fall rather than wait, the hell must immediately file a new committee for his presidential campaign to pay for his political expenses. That means asking for donations at the same time as GOP candidates for Senate, House, governor, state legislatures and local offices scramble for dollars to win midterms. Candidates, donors and grassroots activists are sure to be angry that the former president is putting his personal interests above those of the party if he announces before the midterms.

So what can Mr. Trump use his existing cash reserve for? Well, supporting other candidates financially, but he hasn’t shown much interest in that so far. Save America, the former PAC executive chairman, gave $5,000 each, the maximum by law, to 60 House candidates and 13 Senate candidates. That $365,000 is a pittance, and he cannot use the remaining $103.1 million from Save Americas this year simply with direct contributions. If Republicans fielded candidates for every House and Senate seat this year and Mr. Trump gave each $5,000, that would only amount to $2.35 million.

One way to use that money more is to do independent spending on behalf of candidates, but Mr. Trump hasn’t spent a lot of money on that either. Save America transferred $2.6 million to a Georgian group in an effort that failed to defeat Gov. Brian Kemp and $500,000 to a super PAC opposed to Rep. Liz Cheney in its Aug. 16 primary .

Past Presidents Make America Great Again! Inc. made about $394,000 in independent spending, all in GOP primaries to candidates it endorsed. Mr. Trump invested $193,000 in television for Hershel Walkers’ Georgia Senate bid, about $69,400 for Adam Laxalt’s direct mail and text messaging in the Nevada Senate primary, and slightly less $25,000 to boost Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and attack Mr. Ozs’ two Senate primaries. opponents. The rest was split among four Trump-backed House candidates in Georgia and South Carolina, where the former president had one victory and three losses.

With more than $121 million remaining in his four committees, Mr. Trump has plenty to spend on independent spending to help his endorsed frontrunners in their general election. Legally, the former president can’t coordinate with candidates, but he could help save those in obvious need, like Ohio Senate hopeful JD Vance. The Trump-backed candidate trailed his Democratic challenger 4-1 last quarter. Mr. Vance is compounding his problem by making paying off a $700,000 personal loan to his main campaign a priority.

If Mr. Trump doesn’t start deploying those funds to help the candidates he’s backed for Congress, governor and other statewide offices, donors may not continue giving to the causes. former presidents. Candidates endorsed by Trump might begin to wonder how much of a strong ally the former president really is, beyond lending his name in a primary.

Many of the Republicans in the running are repeating Mr. Trump’s views, especially his discredited claims about the 2020 election. Well, soon see if he backs those who backed him and how they fare if he does. do.

Mr. Rove helped organize the political action committee American Crossroads and is the author of The Triumph of William McKinley (Simon & Schuster, 2015).

Journal editorial report: Democrats are losing touch with their base. Images: AP/AFP via Getty Images Composition: Mark Kelly

Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/where-do-trumps-donations-go-pacs-independent-expenditures-campaign-finance-elections-ohio-georgia-midterms-2024-11658953140

