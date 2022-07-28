Joe Biden to call China’s Xi Jinping over tariff repeal

President Biden intends to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday as he considers cutting former President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods, according to multiple reports.

Biden recently spoke with Xi in March. Before that, the men convened a three-and-a-half-hour virtual summit in November despite continued uncertainty over whether first son Hunter Biden still holds a 10% stake in Chinese government-linked investment fund BHR Partners. .

Biden plans to ease Trump tariffs to lower consumer prices amid the worst inflation since 1981, which sent the president’s approval rating plummeting to 33%.

US duty rates on goods from China currently stand at around 19.3% compared to around 3% on goods imported from other countries, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Trump imposed the tariffs in an effort to force a trade deal to curb what he saw as unfair practices by Beijing, including state support for Chinese companies. In January 2020, Trump and the Chinese government reached a phase one trade deal to put the escalation of the fight on hold.

It’s unclear whether Biden would demand concessions from China if he implemented the Trump-era tariffs.

President Biden is holding a virtual conference with President Xi Jinping in November 2021. Reuters

Although Trump’s trade policy has alarmed some conservatives who have called the tariffs a tax on consumers, Republicans have taken a tougher stance on China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump, who teases a possible rematch against Biden in 2024, says China must pay financially for allowing the virus to spread around the world, saying he would demand ‘reparations’ for more than a million deaths in United States and associated economic losses.

Trump said at a rally in Arizona on Friday that if he regained the White House, he would hold China responsible for unleashing the virus on the world, which would likely cost $50 trillion. The US intelligence community said last year it was “plausible” that COVID-19 had leaked from a Chinese lab.

US-China relations are poised for a flashpoint in the upcoming presidential election, with Republicans pushing tougher policies, including to halt Chinese exports of fentanyl, which has contributed to a record more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States last year.

Biden will meet with Xi as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) prepares to travel to Taiwan next month, despite Chinese warnings not to.

The president told reporters last week that the Pentagon does not want Pelosi to travel to the anti-Communist island because of Chinese threats. But members of Congress from both parties rallied behind Pelosi’s visit as a way to show US commitment to Taiwan’s de facto independence.

Biden has recently come under fire for his associations with Chinese business contacts, including BHR CEO Jonathan Li.

The Biden family has been financially tied to at least two joint ventures with entities tied to the Chinese government.

Joe Biden was allegedly involved in his son’s dealings with CEFC China Energy, which The Washington Post reported paid Hunter Biden and his first brother Jim Biden $4.8 million in 2017 and 2018. The former partner Hunter Biden commercial Tony Bobulinski said he spoke with Joe Biden in May. 2017 about the company.

A May 13, 2017 email said the “big guy” would get a 10% stake in a corporate entity established with CEFC. Bobulinski alleges the president was the “big guy.”

The emails also show that in September 2017 Hunter Biden requested a new sign and more keys for an office he was renting in the DCs House of Sweden office building. The sign was to say, The Biden Foundation and Hudson West (CEFC-US) and the keys were for his father, Jill and Jim Biden, and a Chinese executive named Gongwen Dong. A spokeswoman for the agency overseeing the property, however, said the sign was never changed and the keys were not collected.

Additionally, Hunter Biden co-founded an investment firm called BHR Partners in 2013, less than two weeks after flying with his father to Beijing on Air Force Two. Hunter introduced Joe Biden to BHR CEO Jonathan Li in the lobby of a hotel in the Chinese capital. The fund is partly controlled by state entities and facilitated the sale in 2016 for $3.8 billion of a Congolese cobalt mine from a US company to China Molybdenum. Cobalt is a key element in electric car batteries.

Hunter Bidens’ attorney, Chris Clark, said less than a week after President Bidens’ November summit with Xi that the first son had divested a 10% stake in BHR Partners. Hunter Biden and the White House provided no further details on who might have acquired his stake and for how much money.

Clark told The Times that his client no longer holds any stake, direct or indirect, in BHR or Skaneateles,” referring to a corporate entity that previously held Hunter Biden’s stake. But all the details of the possible divestment are shrouded in mystery. It is unclear, for example, whether Hunter Biden was paid by Chinese government-related entities for his participation or whether he simply transferred his ownership to another person, such as a family member.

Biden is reportedly considering repealing Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods. AFP via Getty Images

Online business registers suggest that Hunter Biden still owns the 10% stake in BHR despite his lawyer’s claims.

The first son’s overseas dealings drew particular attention this year when The Washington Post and New York Times belatedly verified in March documents from an ex-Hunter Biden laptop that was first reported by The Post in October 2020. Republicans say they will use subpoena powers to investigate Joe. Biden’s involvement in his son’s business affairs if they regain control of Congress next year.

Last month, the Daily Mail published a voicemail from 2018 in which Joe Biden mentioned a Times article about his son’s Chinese business partner casting further doubt on his 2019 claim that he had never spoken with Hunter. Biden about his overseas business dealings.