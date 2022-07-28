PM Modi will inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai from July 29. The Chess Olympiad 2022 Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 28 at 7:00 PM IST. 2022 will be held at Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Center in Mahabalipuram. The best chess players from around the world will compete on the chessboards of Chennai for the title of the Chess Olympiad. The Chess Olympiad was originally scheduled to be held in Russia and was moved to Chennai after Russia invaded Ukraine. The next edition will see a record number of 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women’s category. Chess Olympiad 2022 Opening Ceremony: PM Modi to arrive in Chennai tonight Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: “I can’t wait to be in Chennai for the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad at 6pm tomorrow night. It’s a special tournament and it’s it is our honor that it is set in India, that too in Tamil Nadu, which has a glorious association with chess.” This will be an opportunity for India to assert its dominance at the Olympiad in the absence of the Russian and Chinese powers. India will field six teams each in the competition as the number of entries was odd. I can’t wait to be in Chennai for the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad at 6 p.m. tomorrow night. It is a special tournament and it is our honor that it is held in India, that too in Tamil Nadu, which has a glorious association with chess. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2022 Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished the Indian contingent good luck, expressing his joy for the “momentous occasion” of holding the World Chess Olympiad in the “cradle of chess”. The World Chess Olympiad takes place in the birthplace of chess! This is a momentous occasion for India. I wish the entire Indian contingent and all the participants all the best for the tournament. #ChessChennai2022 #ChessOlympiad Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 27, 2022 Chess Olympiad 2022: tournament format The Chess Olympiad 2022 will be played in a classic format, where each player will have 40 moves in 90 minutes. While an extra 30 minutes will be given a 30 second increment, players will be able to give their opponent a draw at any time during the match. That said, here’s an overview of the full Chess Olympiad 2022 schedule. Team India for Chess Olympiad 2022 Indian teams: A: Vidit S Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, SL Narayanan, K Sasikiran. B: Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, B Adhiban, Raunak Sadhwani. C: Surya Shekhar Ganguly, SP Sethuraman, Abhijeet Gupta, Karthikeyan Murali, Abhimanyu Puranik. Women: A: Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni. B: Vantika Agarwal, Soumya Swaminathan, Mary Ann Gomes, Padmini Rout, Divya Deshmukh. C: Easha Karvade, Sahithi Varshini. Pratyusha Bodda, PV Nandhidhaa, Vishwa Vasnawala.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/other-sports/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-44th-edition-of-chess-olympiad-in-chennai-today-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos