Donald Trump will play the LIV Golf Pro-Am in Bedminster





Former President Donald Trump, pictured with Dustin Johnson after Johnson won the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2015, will play in the pro-am before the LIV Golf Bedminster event – along with Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Fran Caffrey/Golffile

BEDMINSTER, NJ – Former President Donald Trump will play in the Thursday pro-am preceding the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump’s son Eric, along with grand champions Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, will join him in the pro-am group, which will be played without spectators. The $25 million 54-hole event begins Friday.

This is the third event in the controversial series of startups which has seen Johnson, DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and others join on guaranteed contracts and the chance to play for huge purses. In the process, they either resigned from their PGA Tour membership or were suspended.

Trump, who owns a number of high-end golf courses around the world, will also see the season-ending LIV Golf event played at his Doral course near Miami.

Bedminster was supposed to be the site of this year’s PGA Championship, but the PGA of America moved the event to Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol in Washington, DC.

The decision to move was made within four days of the incident and announced later that month while Trump was still in office. Justin Thomas won the event in Southern Hills.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said the decision was made because of a “political situation that is not of our making” and he fears an affiliation with Trump could hurt the PGA of America.

Trump, whose organization reached an undisclosed financial settlement with the PGA of America, criticized the organization for making the decision. He recently began criticizing the PGA Tour and praised players for joining LIV Golf, sometimes confusing that the PGA of America and the PGA Tour are different organizations.

Scroll to continue

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described the PGA Tour as unfair and said players who don’t take the guaranteed money will be left out in the event of a merger or settlement between the two groups.

In a Monday interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said he thought the PGA Tour had “taken advantage” of the players and there was “tremendous anger” over the way they were treated.

LIV Golf, which will become a 14-tournament league next year, has caused a divide in the game. Tiger Woods explained at the British Open two weeks ago that he thought those joining the circuit were turning their backs to the organization that had helped them gain fame and fortune.

Woods told St. Andrews that the Tour “gave us the opportunity to pursue our careers and win what we get and the trophies that we’ve been able to play for and the history that has been part of that game.”

In the Wall Street Journal interview, Trump downplayed the human rights issues that have been associated with the Saudi regime funding LIV Golf through its public investment fund.

“I think LIV has been good for Saudi Arabia, for Saudi Arabia’s image,” Trump said. “I think it’s going to be an incredible investment from that perspective, and it’s more valuable than a lot of other things because you can’t buy that, even with billions of dollars.”

Trump’s Doral course hosted a PGA Tour event for more than 50 years, but the tournament moved to Mexico after the 2016 event due to an inability to find a title sponsor for the tournament, which was a World Golf Championship event.

At the time, Trump was running for president — he was not yet a Republican candidate — when PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem announced a move to Mexico City because he had secured a sponsorship commitment from a media conglomerate.

Trump slammed the move as political — he threw a swipe at the Tour, saying he hoped, given the move to Mexico City, he had “kidnap insurance” — but Finchem and the Tour argued the move was a deal because he didn’t have one to sponsor the tournament in Miami.

