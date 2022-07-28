Boris Johnson could become NATO Secretary General





The newspaper notes that Johnson is tipped to succeed current NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, whose term ends in September next year. According to these reports, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, as well as former British prime ministers Theres May and David Cameron, were considered ahead of Johnson. The Daily Telegraph points out that the post of Secretary General of NATO has long been offered to the representative of Great Britain because of the distrust of the United States with regard to European policy, which has repeatedly announced plans for the EU to create its own army. Johnson’s dismissal. Who is the new British Prime Minister? On June 7, Johnson announced that he was stepping down as chairman of the Conservative Party because around 60 officials, including several ministers, had stepped down from his government. Johnson also announced that he would leave the prime minister’s office as soon as a new party leader is elected. His name is due out on September 5 and it will be either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak. The decision will be made by nearly 200,000 party members. Johnson’s candidacy for NATO secretary general is backed by the Conservatives, but France can veto the Daily Telegraph. NATO opens doors to Finland and Sweden NATO currently includes 30 countries from North America and Europe that cooperate in the military field. The last enlargement took place in 2020, when North Macedonia joined the Alliance. Finland and Sweden were officially invited to NATO at the June summit in Madrid. The two countries decided to join the pact amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which turned into the biggest armed conflict in Europe since the end of World War II. Read these:

NATO enlargement. President Duda signs the billsRead these:

Russian Ambassador: It’s not Finland’s entry into NATO that threatens us

